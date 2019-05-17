PHILADELPHIA - Bryce Harper batted .221 last May.
He followed that by hitting .188 in June.
The Phillies outfielder is off to a slow start again this season.
He began Friday with a .221 average and 58 strikeouts in 154 at-bats.
It seems as if not even Harper can believe what's happening.
“I have to be better," he said Thursday after the Phillies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3. "If you would have told me I’d be going through the same thing I was last year at the beginning, I would have told you you were crazy. But that’s part of the game, part of baseball."
The Phillies were scheduled to host the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series Friday night.
Harper's every at-bat was sure to be scrutinized all weekend.
That's what happens when you're one of baseball's biggest names and just signed a 13-year, $330-million contract.
Despite Harper's struggles, the Phillies (24-19) began Friday in first place in the National League East 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves (23-21).
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler tweaked the Phillies lineup Thursday to try to spark Harper.
Harper flipped spots in the order with shortstop Jean Segura. Harper batted second instead of third, while Segura dropped from two to three. Harper went 1 for 4 with a run scored.
"It was fine," Harper said of the move. "(Kapler) texted me and told me he was going to put me there and I said, ‘Yeah, no problem.’ It didn’t feel any different. It was fine.”
Harper still impacts the game even though he's not hitting. As of Friday, his on-base percentage of .365 is second best among Phillies with more than 100 at-bats. Harper has a career .387 on-base percentage.
Despite the reputation of being shaky in the outfield, he's made several acrobatic catches.
The left-handed Harper has shown signs of emerging from his slump the past few days. He hit a double to left-center field Wednesday and a single to left-center Thursday. It's usually a positive sign when a batter hits the ball with power the opposite way.
"I just try to go out there and have good at-bats," he said. "That’s pretty much it. I kind of look at the bad ones more than the good ones. I have to get better at that. I have to get better at seeing pitches and getting on base a little bit more."
The Phillies entered Friday's game off three straight losses to the Brewers. Milwaukee outscored Philadelphia by the combined total of 22-6 in those games.
There's no doubt for Phillies to be an elite team need to be better offensively. Harper is obviously a big part of that.
The good news is that after his slow start last season, Harper batted .300 with a .464 on-base percentage after the All-Star break. The Phillies and their fans would prefer he heat him sooner.
“I think we’re really good. We have a lineup that can compete every single day," Harper said. "We’re going to go through ups and downs. This is a long, long season and you have to understand as a team and as a group that it’s going to take all of us to get there.”
