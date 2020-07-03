PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper says it’s a good thing the Phillies like each other.
They’re going to spend plenty of time together over the next few months, albeit because of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be, more often than not, from an appropriate distance.
The Phillies officially began their summer camp to prepare for the 2020 season with workouts at Citizens Bank Park and at Ashburn Field in FDR Park on Friday. The season, which will feature 60 games in 66 days, is expected to start July 23 or 24. In addition to the National League East, Philadelphia will face American League East teams, such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
“East vs. East, are you kidding me?” Harper said. “This season will be one for the ages.”
It might also be a season for the ages because of all the precautions baseball is taking to protect against the virus. Players aren’t allowed to even high-five or sit close to each other in the dugout.
“I think the air high-five is going to come back and be the coolest thing in baseball this year and be the coolest thing in sports,” Harper said. “All of our handshakes are going to be air high-fives and air slaps and things like that. We just have to transition the best we can and keep everyone safe to the best of our ability.”
Baseball’s safety measures were apparent everywhere, as sunny skies and warm temperatures greeted the Phillies on Friday. Manager Joe Girardi said players were divided into 14 different groups.
Coaches wore masks. The players wore masks but not when they were engaged in baseball activities. A steady stream of music — much of it heavy metal from the 1980s such as the Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane” — blared over the Citizens Bank Park public address system.
The players were given specific times when to report to the stadium. They had just 15 minutes to change into their uniforms. There was no hanging around the clubhouse. The Phillies ate their meals in the Diamond Club, and they stretched on the Citizens Bank Park concourse.
Harper and Giradi spoke with the media via a Zoom video conference even though reporters were in the press box.
“What impressed me the most was how prepared the guys were for this,” Girardi said. “I was also impressed how good our guys followed the instructions about wearing masks and social distancing. It’s not something anyone is used to.”
Baseball may be back, but the primary question at least for now is not who’s going to bat cleanup, pitch opening day or should the Phillies re-sign soon-to-be-free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Harper, by the way, said it would be “terrible and sad” if Philadelphia doesn’t make a deal with Realmuto.)
Rather, the main topic it’s how safe players feel. Mike Trout rocked the sport Friday when he said he wasn’t sure about playing this season because his wife, Jessica, is due to give birth to the couple’s first child in August.
Harper’s wife, Kayla, announced last month she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.
“I feel safe right now,” Harper said. “I understand why certain individuals will be possibly not very optimistic about this or just don’t feel comfortable. I was definitely in that boat as well before I came here thinking to myself, ‘Should we go? Is something bad going to happen to my pregnant wife or my child or anybody else in the clubhouse?’”
Harper said he and his teammates need to remain in a self-imposed bubble.
“We can’t go out and hang out with other people,” he said. “We have to come together as a team and not go out or take advantage of going out to a bar. You can not do that. We have to look out for everybody in this clubhouse This is bigger than us.”
