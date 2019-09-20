CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Some high school football teams throw 10 times on one possession.
Buena Regional starting quarterback Luke Santiago has thrown 10 passes all season.
That’s just fine with him and the Chiefs.
Five players scored touchdowns as Buena beat Middle Township 32-0 in a West Football League United Division game Friday night.
In today’s high school football, most teams run the spread offense and throw often.
Not Buena (2-1).
“I’ve grown up with this offense,” Santiago said.
Santiago completed 1 of 2 passes for 26 yards and a touchdown Friday. He is 4 of 10 on the season.
“Whenever I throw the ball, I try to make the most of it,” Santiago said. “It doesn’t really affect me because I get to run the ball, and I love running the ball.”
The Chiefs spread the ball around Friday.
Santiago ran 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore fullback Shayron Smithbey ran 13 times for 143 yards and a TD. Senior back Byron Spellman carried six times for 35 yards and a score, while freshman Samir Garrison ran seven times for 62 yards and a TD.
The Buena offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. On Garrison’s 6-yard TD run in the second quarter, Chiefs lineman Sam Drogo knocked a Middle defender flat on his back. Drogo then politely picked up his opponent.
“We’re successful because of the (offensive) line,” Smithbey said. “Without them, we can’t go anywhere. It’s like trying to drive with no wheels.”
Fans packed the home and visiting bleachers at Middle’s field, located just off Route 9, on a calm, cool night. Middle (2-1) had created excitement in its community with its 2-0 start.
But Buena quickly took control.
The Chiefs received the opening kickoff and scored on a 10-play, 70-yard drive.
The touchdown came when Santiago dropped back to pass, scrambled for time and then found Maurice Davis open in the left corner of the end zone for the score.
“It was a huge tone-setter,” Santiago said of the drive. “That’s exactly how we wanted to come out, and we did it. We knew we had to take the momentum out of the home crowd.”
The Buena defense took over from there. Junior lineman Antonio Thompson finished with two tackles for losses, as did senior linebacker Aaron Wisher.
Middle’s best chance to score came on its first possession. Quarterback Kenderson Cardaci scrambled for 35 yards to give Middle the ball at the Buena 17. But the drive stalled and then ended when Wisher recovered a fumble at the Buena 31.
“That was the key to the game,” Chiefs coach Jonathan Caputo said of the Buena defense. “I think our pressure was hard for them (to handle). We try to get 11 athletes on the field to play defense, and I thought that made a difference.”
The Chiefs have won two straight and re-established themselves as a South Jersey Group I contender after losing their season opener to Gateway Regional 35-0.
“We knew we would be doubted after (the Gateway loss),” Santiago said. “We had the mindset we have to come back. We knew we played really bad that game. We’ve been working hard since.”
Buena will play its first home game of the season Friday against Lower Cape (1-2). In addition to three road games to start the season, the Chiefs also played two away scrimmages.
“I can’t wait to play at home,” Santiago said.
No matter where the game is played, don’t look for the ball to be in the air much when the Chiefs’ offense is on the field.
“They’d like to pass it more,” Caputo said with a smile of his players,” but the coach is too old school.”
Buena Regional 7 6 13 6 — 32
Middle Township 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
BR — Davis 26 pass from Santiago (Aretz kick)
SECOND QUARTER
BR — Garrison 6 run (kick blocked)
THIRD QUARTER
BR — Santago 2 run (pass failed)
BR — Spellman 1 run (Aretz kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
BR — Smithbey 48 run (kick missed)
RECORDS — Buena 2-1; Middle 2-1
