Egg Harbor Township High School senior Burak Cimen scored the game-winning goal as the Eagles defeated Lenape 4-3 in overtime in the first round of the South Jersey Group IV boys soccer tournament Tuesday night.

Lenape, the 15th seed, had gone ahead 3-2 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second half. The second-seeded Eagles forced overtime on Ahmad Brock's goal with one minute left. It was Brock's second goal of the game.

The Eagles opened the scoring on Manny Ruiz's left-footed shot five minutes into the game. Kevin Aguirianom assisted. After Lenape made it 1-1, Brock scored his first goal to give EHT a 2-1 lead. Nicholas Rubio assisted on the go-ahead goal.

Lenape scored the first two goals of the second half to go up 3-2.

The Eagles' Jeff Castro made four saves.

EHT, the No. 2 seed, will host Shawnee at 2 p.m. Friday in a sectional quarterfinal game.

