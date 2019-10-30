Egg Harbor Township High School senior Burak Cimen scored the game-winning goal as the Eagles defeated Lenape 4-3 in overtime in the first round of the South Jersey Group IV boys soccer tournament Tuesday night.
Lenape, the 15th seed, had gone ahead 3-2 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second half. The second-seeded Eagles forced overtime on Ahmad Brock's goal with one minute left. It was Brock's second goal of the game.
Nick Chiccarine, John Lindsay and Cameron MacDonald each scored once to lead the Ocean City …
The Eagles opened the scoring on Manny Ruiz's left-footed shot five minutes into the game. Kevin Aguirianom assisted. After Lenape made it 1-1, Brock scored his first goal to give EHT a 2-1 lead. Nicholas Rubio assisted on the go-ahead goal.
Lenape scored the first two goals of the second half to go up 3-2.
The Eagles' Jeff Castro made four saves.
EHT, the No. 2 seed, will host Shawnee at 2 p.m. Friday in a sectional quarterfinal game.
