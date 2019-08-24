Byers and Raikes prove it takes all types to be successful on the football field

At 5-foot-7, 170 pounds Jada Byers defies expectations on the football field.
Isaiah Raikes does the same thing at 6-foot-1, 315 pounds.
Byers of St. Joseph and Raikes of St. Augustine Prep are two of New Jersey’s top players.
The two seniors are proof that football thrills come in all shapes and sizes. Raikes plays defensive line, fullback and tight end and has verbally committed to attend Texas A&M on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
Byers, who excels at running back and defensive back, has yet to make a college choice.
Both have spent their high school careers converting skeptics into believers.
Byers has been one of the smallest players on every team he was a part of.
“I never worried about how tall I was,” the Bridgeton resident said. “It’s always been what’s in my heart. I always put my heart before my height.”
Raikes was always the big guy growing up.
“I always got attention when people saw me walking around,” the Woodbury resident said. “There was always pressure and eyes watching me, but I love pressure.”
Byers has run for 3,558 yards and scored 67 touchdowns in his high school career. But statistics tell only part of what he means to St. Joseph.
With his ability to shift direction, cut away from defenders and break big runs, Byers can score every time he touches the ball no matter where he is on the field.
A 30-yard touchdown run against Vineland last season showed just how unpredictable he is with the ball in his hands.
Byers ran a sweep left. A Vineland defender dove and missed him in the backfield. Byers spun away from another would-be tackler, ran upfield, cut back away from two more tacklers and then outran three Fighting Clan players to the end zone.
“People always say, ‘He’s not going to do anything. He’s too little,’” Byers said. “But when I break that amazing play. They are like, ‘Now, we have to watch him.’”
Despite his success, Byers still faces doubters. Division I Sacred Heart University in Connecticut is the only college to offer him a scholarship so far. Byers said he would love more scholarship offers, but one is all it takes.
“He has a gigantic heart, and he wears it on his sleeve,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. “He’s playing in a big man’s game. Whoever gives him that opportunity (to play college), they’re going to get a good one. He’s just so hard to cover.”
Raikes is also difficult to play against. With his strength and size, the senior created havoc on the defensive line with eight sacks and 22 quarterback hurries last season.
But it’s when he has the football in his hands that he leaves fans shaking their heads in wonder.
He’s not the prototypical big guy plowing straight ahead like a bowling ball knocking down pins.
Raikes has moves.
“They tell me I can’t do things,” he said. “I say, ‘Sit back and watch while I prove you wrong.’”
In a scrimmage against DePaul Catholic earlier this month, Raikes grabbed a handoff at the Hermits’ 5-yard line. He ran up the middle and high stepped away from a would-be-tackler. Raikes then cut to the sideline, swerved away from another defender before being pushed out of bounds at midfield.
“It’s a lot of fun playing running back,” Raikes said, “especially when you see people’s faces who don’t expect those type of runs to happen.”
Raikes and Byers have more in common that just not being defined by their appearance.
St. Joseph is the defending state Non-Public II champion. St. Augustine is a South Jersey force. Both teams should be among the region’s best this season. Byers and Raikes are set to savor every part of their senior year.
“I can’t get any of these days back,” Byers said.
Byers and Raikes are team leaders. Both are quick to smile. Their teammates look up to them.
“Isaiah has fun,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said. “He knows the game. he’s like having another coach out there.”
Byers admits he sometimes wonders what it would be like to be 5-10 or 5-11, but he quickly dismisses those thoughts.
“I like it better,” he said, “how I am now.”
Raikes enjoys carrying the ball so much that he sometimes thinks what it would be like if he was 5-10 and weighed 180 pounds, a running back’s conventional size.
“Once I got big,” he said, “I never got smaller.”
Byers and Raikes are happy to be where they are now and sure of their ability.
They’re proof that no matter how tall or short or what the scale says, some players are just worth a second look.
