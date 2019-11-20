Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cabrini University goalie Anthony Zampirri, a 2017 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate, was named an Atlantic East Conference first-team all-star after a junior season in which he had a 1.93 goals-against average.
Cabrini Athletics / Provided
Cabrini Athletics / Provided
Cabrini University junior goalie Anthony Zampirri was named an Atlantic East Conference first-team all-star Thursday.
The 2017 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate from North Wildwood started 15 games and posted a 1.93 goals-against average and a .695 save percentage with one shutout.
Zampirri was a second-team Press All-Star as a senior after helping lead the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
Immaculata’s Chad Catalana (St. Augustine Prep) was named an Atlantic East second-team all-star.
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) plays for Lehigh, which won the Patriot League tournament Saturday to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament. Lehigh will play at Pitt on Thursday night.
Field hockey
Julia Herrington (Ocean City) had an assist for her first collegiate point in North Carolina’s 4-0 win over Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
After a 2-1 win over Iowa in the second round, the No. 1-ranked Tar Heels (21-0) will play in their 11th straight Final Four.
The defending champion Tar Heels will play Boston College at 1 p.m. Friday.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored in the 52nd minute of FDU-Florham’s 1-0 win over Marywood in the first round of the D-III tournament. The Devils were eliminated in the second round with a 1-0 loss to Salisbury.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) finished 18th in 20 minutes, 41.4 seconds for Georgetown, which placed third at D-I Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) competed for Rider, coming in 56th (21:31.3). The Broncs placed 20th.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) was sixth (21:36.71) for Coast Guard, which won the D-III New England Championships in Brunswick, Maine.
She will compete in the D-III National Championships on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed 39th for Youngstown State, which finished seventh among 15 teams at the SFA Ladyjack Hammer Classic in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She rolled a five-game series of 925 pins with a high score of 206.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had 11 kills in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Goldey-Beacom. She had seven kills in a 3-0 win over Dominican.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 20 points and five steals, sinking the game-winning shot with no time left, in American’s 67-65 win over George Washington. He had 15 points and five assists in a 79-76 loss to St. Francis.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had two points and three rebounds in Bowling Green’s 75-59 win over Jacksonville. He had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 88-66 win over Fairmont State.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 22 and added four rebounds and two assists in Delaware’s 81-73 win over Lafayette to improve to 5-0.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had seven points and two rebounds in Holy Cross’68-63 overtime loss to Fairfield.
Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) had two points, four rebounds and three assists in Howard’s 79-50 loss to Notre Dame. He had three points and seven rebounds in a 112-68 loss to Toledo.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored five in Bloomsburg’s 84-83 win over Felician.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Pace’s 97-55 win over Concordia.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 30 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists in District of Columbia’s 78-72 win over Chestnut Hill. He had 28 points and three rebounds in an 84-77 win over Bloomfield. He was named to the East Coast Conference honor roll on Monday.
In Cabrini’s 83-70 loss to Albright, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points and five rebounds, and Pat Costa (Hammonton) scored two. In a 93-81 loss to St. Joseph’s (Brooklyn), Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 12 points and two rebounds in Centenary’s 98-83 loss to Gwynned Mercy.
Andrew Schulz (Pinelands) scored four in FDU-Florham’s 68-60 loss to Mount Aloysius. He had three points and two rebounds in a 76-56 win over Penn State-Schuylkill.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Moravian’s 79-71 win over Mount Saint Vincent. He had 12 points and three rebounds in a 48-47 loss to Kean. He had 13 points and seven rebounds in a 77-66 win over Bryn Athyn.
Jordyn Kendrick (St. Augustine) scored five in Neumann’s 85-74 win over Lancaster Bible.
In Rowan’s 105-93 win over Cairn, Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had five points and four rebounds, and Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had five points and three rebounds. In an 85-54 win over Lehman, Legler had six points and two rebounds, and Hevalow had 13 points and eight rebounds. In a 96-92 loss to Susquehanna, Legler scored six, and Hevalow had eight points and two rebounds.
In Widener’s 78-51 win over Bryn Athyn, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May) had 14 points and two assists, and Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 10 points and five rebounds. In a 72-62 win over Kean, Holden had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Laverty had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Baseball
Cedar Creek's Luke Vaks signs with Old Dominion
EHT's Sean Duffy signs with High Point
Barnegat's Lucas Torres signs with Wagner
ACIT's Tony Santa Maria signs with Iona
Holy Spirit's Justin Jimenez signs with Frostburg
Cedar Creek's Steven Kaenzig signs with Hofstra
St. Augustine's Kenny Levari signs Old Dominion
Holy Spirit's Brandon Castellini commits to St. John’s
St. Augustine's Rob Ready signs with East Carolina
St. Augustine Brian Furey signs with Navy
Ocean City's Jacob McKenna signs with St. Joseph's
St. Augustine's Alex Hunt signs with Iona
EHT's Bobby Baxter signs with Columbia
Women's Lacrosse
Middle's Maddie Barber signs with Temple
Middle's Kira Sides signs with LaSalle
Barnegat's Maddy Santorelli signs with Montclair State
Barnegats Maddie Schleicher signs with William Smith
Golf
St. Augustine Prep's Drue Nicholas signs with North Carolina State
Men's Lacrosse
Mainland's Colin Cooke signs with High Point
St. Augustine David Burr signs with Rutgters
St. Augustine's Wilson Carpenter signs with Lehigh
St. Augustine's Steven DelleMonache signs with Robert Morris
St. Augustine's Logan Hone signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Joey Serafine signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Brayden Steere signs with Wagner
Men's Crew
St. Augustine Prep's Josh Diggons signs with University of Washington
Holy Spirit's Jake Curran signs with LaSalle
Holy Spirit's Joe Glenn signs with Drexel
Women's Crew
Holy Spirit's Haley Bramante signs with Drexel
Ocean City's Margaret Kane signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Mollie Knoff signs with Drexel
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris signs with University of Connecticut
Ocean City's Claudia Scherbin signs with Clemson
Holy Spirit's Abby Fuscaldo signs with East Michigan
Mainland's Paige Ortzman signs with UCLA
Holy Spirit's Jules Lynch commits to Tulsa
Ocean City's Emma Finnegan signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Kayla Driscoll signs with Drexel
Men's Soccer
St. Augustine's Kyle Bartleson signs with St. Joseph's
Women's soccer
Absegami's Allie Tierney signs with Kutztown
Men's Swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco signs with California
Women's Track and Field
Mainland's Claire Pedrick signs with Lehigh
Men's Cross Country
Mainland's Kevin Antczak signs with North Carolina State
Softball
EHT's Kaitlyn Riggs signs with Stony Brook
Vineland's Devin Coia signs with Monmouth
Pilgrim Academy's Annalise Lopresti signs with Bryant
Atlantic City's Katie Master signs with Central Connecticut State
Field hockey
Ocean City's Chloe Prettyman signs with Shippensburg
