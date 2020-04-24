Cade Antonucci, like many of us, sometimes struggles to keep the days straight during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On Monday, I was sitting in the car with my dad (Craig), and I was looking at the calendar for whatever reason,” Antonucci said. “I saw this is the weekend of Penn Relays, and I didn’t even realize it with everything that’s going on.”
Antonucci, a 2017 Holy Spirit High School and an Auburn University junior, won the college men’s javelin at last year’s Penn Relays Carnival with a throw of 237 feet, 5 inches. It was one of the highlights of his track and field career.
He won’t get a chance to defend that title this spring. The Penn Relays, scheduled to be held Thursday-Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia, was canceled because of the pandemic.
“I can’t believe it’s already been a year,” Antonucci said.
Antonucci lives in Mays Landing. He and his family understand the Penn Relays history and tradition.
The first call Antonucci made after the 2019 meet was to his uncle Darren Drozdov, a former professional wrestler who competed at the Penn Relays for Oakcrest during the 1980s. Drozdov was injured in a 1999 wrestling accident that left him a quadriplegic.
Antonucci’s grandfather Butch Drozdov threw the discus at the Penn Relays for Pennsville High School around 50 years ago. Butch Drozdov was among the several Antonucci relatives who watched the javelin competition last spring. After winning, Antonucci posed for pictures with his grandfather on the medal stand in the Franklin Field infield.
“It was an awesome place to win,” Antonucci said. “It was big for my grandfather and my uncle who also competed there. It was really happy for all of us.”
The Penn Relays is not the only meet Antonucci didn’t get to compete in this spring. The virus wiped out the entire season.
That’s especially disappointing for javelin throwers. Runners can compete in cross country in the fall and indoor track and field in the winter. Javelin throwers don’t have the option.
“It was a huge disappointment to me,” Antonucci said. “We sit there and watch our teammates compete all fall and winter. I thought I was coming off my best year of offseason training. I was really excited for the season.”
After the season was canceled, Antonucci returned home to participate in online learning and help with the family laundromat business.
The NCAA is allowing spring athletes to have an extra year of eligibility. Antonucci plans to take advantage of that.
“We just look to come back stronger,” he said.
Antonucci isn’t throwing the javelin much this spring.
“This is a really good opportunity to let my body recover,” he said. “I’ve been staying in good shape, running, doing body weight exercises, and all sorts of stretching to make sure I stay flexible.”
Antonucci understand the importance of social distancing. He hasn’t seen his uncle in some time because of the virus. Drozdov, who also lives in Mays Landing, was a constant presence at Antonucci’s meets.
“It’s critical that he doesn’t get it,” Antonucci said. “We’re taking it very seriously. A limited number of nurses get to go in and see him.”
Meanwhile, Antonucci plans to virtually celebrate the anniversary of his Penn Relays win by doing what many sports fans have done during the pandemic –- watch old games and competitions.
“I’ll definitely be watching some of the videos of my (Penn Relays) throws on Saturday,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.