Vineland-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Nov. 16 with a card that includes four title fights. Bantamweight champion Alexander Keshtov (9-0) of Russia will defend his title for the first time against Milwaukee’s Raufeon Stots (12-1) in the main event of CFFC79.
Brazil’s Nikolas Motta (10-3) will take on New Mexico’s Juan Gonzalez (7-1) for the vacant lightweight title.
CFFC featherweight champ Pat Sabatini (11-2) will defend his belt against an opponent to be named. Willingboro’s Shawn Teed (5-2-1) will fight former Bellator fighter Ben Reiter (17-2-1), of Coram, New York, for the vacant heavyweight championship. Five other bouts are also scheduled.
Tickets start at $55 and are available at CFFC.tv/tickets.
— David Weinberg
Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com
