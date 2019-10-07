111718_nws_turkeys

Rob Haydak, left and Dave Sholler, right donating 150 frozen turkeys to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission to help with the Thanksgiving season Friday Nov 16, 2018. The mission is expecting a shortage of turkey heading into the holiday. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Vineland-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Nov. 16 with a card that includes four title fights. Bantamweight champion Alexander Keshtov (9-0) of Russia will defend his title for the first time against Milwaukee’s Raufeon Stots (12-1) in the main event of CFFC79.

Brazil’s Nikolas Motta (10-3) will take on New Mexico’s Juan Gonzalez (7-1) for the vacant lightweight title.

CFFC featherweight champ Pat Sabatini (11-2) will defend his belt against an opponent to be named. Willingboro’s Shawn Teed (5-2-1) will fight former Bellator fighter Ben Reiter (17-2-1), of Coram, New York, for the vacant heavyweight championship. Five other bouts are also scheduled.

Tickets start at $55 and are available at CFFC.tv/tickets.

— David Weinberg

Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments