The Cape-Atlantic League Tournament girls basketball semifinals shifted locations this year.
After years at St. Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township, the semifinals moved closer to the shore in Ocean City.
Thursday's event should draw plenty of fans, especially since the home school is one of four teams competing.
Second-seeded Ocean City (18-7) will host third-seeded Atlantic City (17-7) at 5 p.m. Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (22-3) and fourth-seeded Mainland Regional (17-5) will meet at 7.
The winners will advance to the championship game a noon Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. Ocean City is the defending champion.
What follows is a preview of Thursday’s games (seeds in parentheses):
(3) Atlantic City vs. (2) Ocean City
5 p.m.
These teams met Jan. 24, with Ocean City winning 40-38. Ocean City relies on its defense.
The Red Raiders advanced to the semifinals with a 34-20 win over No. 7 Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Monday. Abbey Fenton averages 10.2 points and has made 65 3-pointers, and Emma Finnegan averages 8.3 rebounds.
Atlantic City beat sixth-seeded Atlantic County Institute of Technology 52-27 in Monday’s first round. Ciani Redd-Howard averages 11.4 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Madison Brestle averages 3.8 steals and sparks the Vikings defense. Sophomore guard Sanai Garrison-Macon is an outstanding playmaker.
One interesting note in this game: Madison Brestle starts for Atlantic City, and her junior sister, Marlee, plays for Ocean City.
Ocean City has won the CAL Tournament three times. Atlantic City is trying to reach the final for the first time since the tournament began in 2012.
(4) Mainland Regional vs. (1) Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Mainland is 14-2 in its last 16 games and beat fifth-seeded Middle Township 42-36 in Monday’s first round. The Mustangs feature McDonald’s All American and University of Oregon recruit Kylee Watson. But in recent games, Mainland has gotten key contributions from junior guard Lila Schoen and sophomore forward Cadence Fitzgerald. Schoen sank four 3-pointers in the win over Middle Township.
Wildwood Catholic advanced to the semifinals with a 63-33 win over No. 8 seed Absegami. The Crusaders feature 5-foot-11 junior Marianna Papazoglou, who averages 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Senior forward Gabby Turco averages 15.6 points.
Mainland won the tournament in 2017. Wildwood Catholic has never won the event but did reach the 2014 final, losing to Middle Township.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.