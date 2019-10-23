Cedar Creek High School teammates Charisse Tigrado and Jenna Crawford will play each other at 4 p.m. Thursday for the Cape-Atlantic League Girls Tennis Singles Tournament championship at Vineland High School.
The CAL Doubles Tournament championship will also be at 4 p.m. as Mainland Regional’s Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner will meet Vineland’s Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti.
Tigrado, Cedar Creek’s No. 1 singles player, won by default in the quarterfinals Wednesday and beat Holy Spirit’s Morgan Grimmie 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals. Crawford defeated Ocean City’s Jordan Moyer 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and beat Absegami’s Sarbjeet Devi 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Carson and Geubtner defeated Egg Harbor Township 7-5, 6-1 in a CAL doubles semifinal. Cagno and Gentiletti beat Ocean City 6-4, 6-2.
