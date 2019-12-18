The second annual Boardwalk Battle will bring the excitement of Division I men's college basketball to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City this weekend.
The event, held Friday and Saturday, is a four-team championship tournament featuring teams from different conferences.
Fans will get a chance to see former Wildwood Catholic High School standout Caleb Fields, a 6-foot-2 Bowling Green State University sophomore guard. Fields, a Cape May Court House resident, has played in nine of 10 games this season, averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.
Bowling Green will play Norfolk State at 7 p.m. Friday. The other game, Drexel vs. Quinnipiac, will open play at 4:30.
The losing teams will meet in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The championship game will follow at 4:30.
Drexel (5-6), located in Philadelphia, is a member of the Colonial Athletic Conference. Quinnipiac (4-4) in Hamden, Connecticut, is in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Bowling Green State (8-2) in Ohio, is a member of the Mid-American Conference. Norfolk State (3-9) in Virginia is in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
"We are excited about our trip to Atlantic City," Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said in a news release. "Not only will we be able to get Caleb Fields, Daeqwon Plowden (Philadelphia) and Matiss Kulackovskis (a graduate of Archibishop Ryan in Philadelphia) home for games, but it will also give us another opportunity to play in a tournament format. With our ties to the East Coast, it will be fun to play neutral site games in front of a great crowd. When we look at our schedule, the Boardwalk Battle is something we are really looking forward to."
Tickets are $25, $40 or $75 for individual days, and $45, $70 or $150 for both days. All tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or through the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall box office or over the phone at 609-348-7512.
