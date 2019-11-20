Pleasantville and Camden finished their high school football playoff game at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday. Camden defeated Pleasantville 22-0 in the conclusion of their Central Jersey Group II semifinal.
Camden was leading 6-0 on Friday night at Pleasantville High School when the game was halted in the third quarter after a shooting in the bleachers that left three people wounded. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.
5:00 p.m.: Camden beat Pleasantville 22-0 in the CJ Group II semifinals.
4:55 p.m.: Camden scores to the make the scores 22-0 with 1:08 to go.
4:20 p.m.: Camden leads 6-0 after three quarters
4:35 p.m.: Camden scores to make the score 14-0 in the fourth quarter
4:15 p.m.: Game Resumes
4:10 p.m.: A moment of silence is held for the victim of the shooting.
4:05 p.m.: Both teams take the field.
Pville takes the field pic.twitter.com/Imc7BrZS8q— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) November 20, 2019
3:30 p.m.: Eagles Coach Doug Pederson greets both teams before the game.
Even Pederson wants a pic pic.twitter.com/nCh5YAvhY2— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) November 20, 2019
3:20 p.m.: Pleasantville takes the field at Lincoln Financial Field
Pleasantville takes the field at Lincoln Financial Field. #Hslive @PHS_Greyhounds pic.twitter.com/gHelOgnlMH— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) November 20, 2019
