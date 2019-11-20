Pleasantville and Camden finished their high school football playoff game at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday. Camden defeated Pleasantville 22-0 in the conclusion of their Central Jersey Group II semifinal. 

Camden was leading 6-0 on Friday night at Pleasantville High School when the game was halted in the third quarter after a shooting in the bleachers that left three people wounded. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.

5:00 p.m.: Camden beat Pleasantville 22-0 in the CJ Group II semifinals. 

4:55 p.m.: Camden scores to the make the scores 22-0 with 1:08 to go. 

4:20 p.m.: Camden leads 6-0 after three quarters 

4:35 p.m.: Camden scores to make the score 14-0 in the fourth quarter 

4:15 p.m.: Game Resumes

4:10 p.m.: A moment of silence is held for the victim of the shooting. 

4:05 p.m.: Both teams take the field. 

3:30 p.m.: Eagles Coach Doug Pederson greets both teams before the game. 

3:20 p.m.: Pleasantville takes the field at Lincoln Financial Field 

