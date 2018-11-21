LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School football team finished its season with a thrilling 13-7 victory over Egg Harbor Township in their annual rivalry game Wednesday night.
The Mustangs’ TyQuan Campbell had a 24-yard run in overtime and, two plays later, the senior running back plowed 1-yard across the goal line for the game-winning touchdown.
“We started off kind of slow,” Campbell said. “The offense wasn’t really clicking, (and) our defense was on most of the first half. We went into the locker room, coach (Chuck Smith) got on us and we made a few adjustments. And that is what we came out and did.”
The Mustangs suffered two straight 1-9 campaigns prior to this season.
But this season, Mainland finished 8-3, captured the West Jersey Football League Independence Division title and qualified for the South Jersey Group IV playoffs.
“I just feel good for the seniors,” Smith said. “They stuck with it, and it says a lot about their character to stick with it through two bad seasons. I told them, ‘That is your legacy. You were the guys. You will forever have a banner in the gym as a champ.’ That was our theme for the last half of the season, to get something up there that’ll last forever.”
The Mustangs did not score until the fourth quarter, and played from behind almost the entire game.
But their first touchdown was better late than never.
Zack Graziotto scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper with 9 minutes, 14 seconds left in regulation to give the Mustangs the momentum they were searching for throughout that game.
“We got stopped on all the drives we had in the first half,” Graziotto said.
“But we picked it up after halftime. … (The score) really energized our sideline and definitely got us going.”
Graziotto connected with Joe Massari for a 26-yard gain, and Campbell had a 28-yard run to step up that late score. Graziotto, a junior, said this game was for the seniors.
“We needed that spark,” Smith said. “We were just able to hold them off and force overtime, and fortunately for us we won.
“My hat’s off to EHT. They really came to play.”
The Eagles opened the scoring on a 48-yard TD run from Luis Rivera-Turell late in the first quarter, and Johnny Moller kicked the PAT to make it 7-0.
It was all defense after that as EHT recovered two fumbles and kept the Mustangs silent through three quarters.
“Our kids played hard, and (Mainland) just made a few more plays than we did,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “It is disappointing because I feel like we had opportunities early in the game to build a bigger lead. We just didn’t take advantage.”
EHT finished its season 4-6, an improvement from 2-6 a year ago.
“But (the Mustangs) got it done when they had to get it done,” Stetser said. “Credit to Mainland. They earned the win, and I tip my hat to them.
“I am proud of our guys, and we are excited about our future.”
Egg Harbor Township 7 0 0 0 — 7
Mainland Regional 0 0 0 7 6— 13
FIRST QUARTER
EHT—Rivera-Turell 48 run (Moller kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MR—Graziotto 5 run (Carey kick)
OVERTIME
MR—Campbell 1 run (no attempt)
Records — Mainland 7-3, EHT 4-6
