The Cape-Atlantic League will hold baseball and softball tournaments in 2020, according to a statement from the league.
Both sports will have a “Final Four” two game tournament on Friday, May 8 and Monday, May 11.
The conference leaders and one “at large” berth will qualify for the events, according to the league.
Both boys and girls lacrosse will now feature a four team tournament to end the season. The top two teams in each conference will qualify for the event. The games will be played May 6 and finals on May 8.
