Former Cape May Court House cyclist Tom Gibbons and former Wildwood Crest Olympic triathlete Joe Maloy turned in impressive performances in separate competitions in Colorado on Saturday.
Gibbons, 30, clinched the overall championship in Category 1 of the Colavita USA Crits Series on Saturday in the Littleton Twilight Criterium. Maloy, 33, earned 10th place in his first Half-Ironman distance race, Ironman 70.3 Boulder.
"My goal was to win," Maloy said Monday in a phone interview. "That didn't happen, but I still learned a lot."
Gibbons, who could not be reached for comment, placed third in Saturday's race to retain the orange jersey worn by the series leader. The nine-race series ends next weekend with an event in West Chester, Pennsylvania, but the 2008 Middle Township High School graduate has an insurmountable lead in the standings.
"I've got more points than I know what to do with," Gibbons wrote on Facebook. "No more stress."
He placed third in Saturday's race and finished in the top 10 in the previous eight races in the series, including his victory in the O-Town Throwdown in Ogden, Utah, last month. He's earned 11 victories this season while riding for Automatic Racing.
Gibbons, who lives in Ocean Grove, Monmouth County, founded the team last year with girlfriend Lauren Dodge, who is also a top cyclist. The team also includes Middle Township graduate and Cape May Court House native Thom Salvesen.
Maloy, a 2004 Wildwood Catholic High School grad, completed a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run in 3 hours, 56 minutes, 40 seconds. Boulder resident Chris Leiferman won in 3:44:32, beating Bermuda's Tyler Butterfield by eight seconds.
"I was right with the leaders until about halfway into the bike leg," Maloy said. "I made a tactical mistake by hanging back at little bit, and that cost me. My only option after that was to be more aggressive in the run, and that didn't work out too well."
Maloy, who lives in San Diego, briefly retired from racing after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was the top American in the triathlon. He returned to racing this year and won the Legacy Triathlon in Long Beach, California, last month.
His next scheduled race is the Beijing International Triathlon on Sept. 8, which is an Olympic distance event — 1.5K swim, 40K bike, 5K run. He'll return to half-Ironman distances at Ironman 70.3 Cozumel on Sept. 29, Ironman 70.3 Los Cabos on Nov. 3 and Ironman 70.3 Cartegena on Dec. 1.
"My first race at that distance didn't go like I planned," Maloy said. "But I still think it suits my strengths."
