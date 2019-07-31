The Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge was postponed until 6:30 p.m. Thursday due to threat of storms.
The race is a sprint triathlon for top female lifeguards, with a 1.3-mile run in the soft sand, a 1-mile ocean paddle and a half-mile ocean swim. The event is held at St. Pete's Beach in Cape May Point.
Defending champion Adrienne Bilello, of Wildwood Crest, is back. Bilello won in 2018 in 27 minutes, 16 seconds. Also entered is Jenna Parker, of Harvey Cedars, the race's only three-time winner (2014, 2016 and 2017). Parker was not in the race last year.
Most of the competitors have a teammate, and the two combine for team scoring that's tallied like a cross country meet. Each participating beach patrol can enter two teams.
Last year's team winner with nine points was the Wildwood duo of Katie Collins (second in the race in 28:01) and Mary Kate Comas (seventh). They will race along with Longport's Taylor Phy (third in the race in 2018) and Kira McCully, who were second in the team scoring with 16 points. Maggie Shaw of Harvey Cedars, fourth in the race a year ago, will team with Parker.
