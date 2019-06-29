Cape May Beach Patrol Superathlon

Longport's Tim Schwegman starts the rowing leg of the Cape May Superathlon. The Cape May Beach Patrol held their 37th annual Superathlon with top South Jersey Guards competing in a run, row and swim event to kick off the start of lifeguard race competition. Monday July 2, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The 38th annual Cape May Beach Patrol SuperAthalon will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, starting at Second Street and Beach Avenues in Cape May.

The race opens the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association racing season.

The SuperAthalon consists of a 2.3-mile run, 1.5-mile row, quarter-mile swim for top lifeguards. Only one competitor from each beach patrol is eligible.

Rob Moran of the Cape May Beach Patrol win the Cape May Superathlon. Moran The Cape May Beach Patrol held their 37th annual Superathlon with top South Jersey Guards competing in a run, row and swim event to kick off the start of lifeguard race competition. 

The guards start by running on Beach Avenue on the street to Poverty Beach. Surfboats await on the the beach there, and the competitors each row in the opposite direction to Congress Beach. The guards then run 200 yards to Cannone Beach and do an out-and-back swim before coming ashore to the finish line on Cannone Beach.

Rob Moran of the Cape May Beach Patrol won the race last year in 45 minutes, 2 seconds.

