The Cape May Tech girls swimming team beat host Woodstown 86-84 Thursday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology to earn the school’s first-ever South Jersey Public C (smaller schools) quarterfinal victory.
The win came two day’s after the Hawks beat Cedar Creek 93-77 for the school’s first South Jersey swimming tournament win.
Lindsay Robbins won the 200-yard freestyle in the Thursday meet and Ruby Redmond took the 500 freestyle. Tech’s Robbins, Savannah Bruno, Alyssa Hicks and Cameron Muir won the 200 freestyle relay.
Cape May Tech (6-2), the No. 6 seed, will face second-seeded Middle Township in a semifinal meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Cape May County Special Services Pool. The pool, in Middle Township, is the home pool for both teams. Woodstown was the No. 3 seed.
Cape May Tech took the lead for good at 57-53 in the 500 as Redmond won in 6:25.21, and Olivia Jordan and Catie Teefy finished third and fourth, respectively. The Hawks won with depth, taking second place in eight races and third place in seven races.
At Woodstown (GCIT in Deptford Township), yards
200 Medley Relay—W (Cara Franceschini, Deanna Struss, Hannah Carter, Rylie Gantz) 2:06.26; 200 Freestyle—Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:06.83; 200 IM—Struss W 2:30.49; 50 Freestyle—Molly Lodge W 27.10; 100 Butterfly—Franceschini W 1:09.46; 100 Freestyle—Lodge W 1:00.65; 500 Freestyle—Ruby Redmond CMT 6:25.21; 200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Robbins, Savannah Bruno, Alyssa Hicks, Cameron Muir) 1:52.91; 100 Backstroke—Franceschini W 1:06.61; 100 Breaststroke—Struss W 1:17.41; 400 Freestyle Relay—W (Lodge, Carter, Gantz, Franceschini) 4:09.76.
Records—CMT 6-2; W 6-3.
Indoor track:
Atlantic City High School’s Claudine Smith won three individual girls events and one relay on Thursday in an indoor track meet at the Atlantic City Armory.
Nkem Ota of St. Augustine Prep won two individual boys events and a relay, and A.C.’s Sylis Raiford had two wins, including a tie.
The indoor teams of Atlantic City, Bridgeton, St. Augustine, Mainland Regional and Ocean City competed.
Smith won the 300 meters, the 55 high hurdles and the 55 dash, and was a member of the winning 4x1-lap relay. Ota took the boys 300 meters and 600 meters and was on the Prep’s first-place 4x1-lap relay. Raiford and teammate Antwone Swaby tied for first in the 55 dash, both tying Swaby’s Armory record of 6.5 from earlier this season. Raiford and Swaby won separate heats for the tie. Raiford also won the 55 high hurdles. Also for the Vikings girls, Maila Foy had one individual and two relay wins.
There was no team scoring.
Boys winners
55-Sylis Raiford, AC and Antwone Swab, AC (tie) 6.5; 55 high hurdles-Raiford AC 8.1; 300-Nkem Ota, SA 41.1; 600-Ota, SA 1:35.5; 1,600-Aaron Capito, OC 5:18.0; 4x1-lap relay-SA (True Robinson, Jake Cobb, Ota, Luca Covino) 1:02.3; 4x4-lap relay-BR (Yonathan Casa, Jose Pablo, Amir Rodriguez, David Mendez) 5:22.2.
Girls winners
55-Claudine Smith, AC 7.4; 55 high hurdles-Smith, AC 8.3; 300-Smith, AC 47.3; 600-Abigial Perez, BR 2:16.7; 1,600-Maila Foy, AC 6:17.2; 4x1-lap relay-AC (Smith, Alicia Swaby, Brandy Mens, Foy) 1:09.4; 4x4-lap relay-AC (Alana Sanchez, Sela Mesham, Tiffany Giang, Foy) 6:50.1.
