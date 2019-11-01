hslivefieldhockey.jpg

The Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team lost 5-0 to top-seeded West Deptford in the South Jersey Group II final Friday.

For the third-seeded Caper Tigers, it was the first sectional final appearance in program history.

West Deptford got on the board early, scoring two goals within the first 15 minutes.

"We were nervous, which is understandable," Lower Cape May coach Ann Bracken said. "(West Deptford) is an excellent team."

The scored remained 2-0 throughout most of the game. With 10 minutes left, Bracken said, her team had to take risks to cut into the lead as soon as possible. The Eagles capitalized on those risks and scored three more times.

Bracken praised her captains for leading the team its first sectional final.

"Our three captains are all seniors," Bracken said, "and the leadership they showed to get us here was just remarkable."

The senior captains were Makayla Hueber, Eden Brojakowski and Reese Bracken.

With the loss, the Tigers finished the season 13-4-1. West Deptford, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 20-3. 

