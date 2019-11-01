The Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team lost 5-0 to top-seeded West Deptford in the South Jersey Group II final Friday.
For the third-seeded Caper Tigers, it was the first sectional final appearance in program history.
West Deptford got on the board early, scoring two goals within the first 15 minutes.
"We were nervous, which is understandable," Lower Cape May coach Ann Bracken said. "(West Deptford) is an excellent team."
The scored remained 2-0 throughout most of the game. With 10 minutes left, Bracken said, her team had to take risks to cut into the lead as soon as possible. The Eagles capitalized on those risks and scored three more times.
Bracken praised her captains for leading the team its first sectional final.
"Our three captains are all seniors," Bracken said, "and the leadership they showed to get us here was just remarkable."
The senior captains were Makayla Hueber, Eden Brojakowski and Reese Bracken.
With the loss, the Tigers finished the season 13-4-1. West Deptford, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 20-3.
Ocean City 6, Mainland 21 - FINAL
Vick with int in end zone for mainland pic.twitter.com/oGONVzFnsU— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) November 1, 2019
Pleasantville 28, Middle Twp. 7 - FINAL
Ernest Howard scores his 2nd TD on 5-yard run to give Pleasantville 21-0 lead over Middle with 6:19 left in 3rd quarter. #hslive— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) November 1, 2019
Williamstown 7, St. Augustine Prep 21 - FINAL
Cumberland 0, Cherry Hill West 8 - 2nd quarter
Gloucester Catholic 0, Buena 0 - 1st quarter
Timber Creek 0, Atlantic City 41 - FINAL
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp., 7 p.m.
Bridgeton 0, Delsea 35 - 3rd quarter
Cedar Creek 0, Camden Catholic 0 - 1st quarter
Gloucester 0, Lower Cape May 7 - 2nd quarter
Southern 14, Central 9 -halftime
Washington Twp. 7, Hammonton 14 - halftime
With 11:29 to go in the 2nd BLUE DEVILS Abrams powers into the end zone HHS 14 Wash Twp 7 @SJSportsZone @SJGridironGang @HSSportsNJ @JFriedman57 @RallyPhilly @ACPressHuba @DanRussoman pic.twitter.com/6bS31w4mek— HHS Athletics (@HHSdevilsports) November 1, 2019
