PHILADELPHIA — Carli Lloyd’s soccer skills served her pretty well on the football field Tuesday.

Lloyd, who has won two Women’s World Cups and two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women’s National Team, booted a 55-yard field goal after the Philadelphia Eagles’ joint practice with Baltimore at the NovaCare Complex.

Lloyd, who grew up an Eagles fan in nearby Delran, got some tips from Eagles place-kicker Jake Elliott and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and special- teams coach Randy Brown, the former mayor of Evesham Township, Camden County.

After hitting a 25-yarder, she moved back and, with Ravens punter Sam Koch serving as her holder, booted a 55-yarder between the uprights.

“Thank you to the Eagles for having me out!” Lloyd, 37, wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to (Tucker, Elliott and Brown) for the good time and tips! #55yd”

A few football fans immediately suggested the Chicago Bears give her a tryout.

The Eagles beat the Bears 16-15 in the playoffs last season when then-Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired.

It was later revealed Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester tipped the ball, which hit the upright and goal post before falling to the ground, prompting the nickname “Double Doink.”

Parkey is a free agent.

