Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — It had been a while since Carson Wentz had last played football.

Sunday's season opener against Washington was his first game since Dec. 9, shortly before he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back.

His comeback went well Sunday. Wentz threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-27 victory over the Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.

"First of all, it felt great," Wentz said. "It felt great to finally get out there. It was a long offseason with a lot of things going on, so to finally be out here in front of our fans, running out of the tunnel, it felt awesome."

Wentz worked with the first-team offense throughout training camp, but coach Doug Pederson opted to hold him out of the four preseason games.

He got off to a slow start Sunday, as did the entire team, but wound up completing 28 of 39 passes and directing four scoring drives — three touchdowns and a field goal — in the second half as the team erased a 20-7 halftime deficit.

"I thought he played within himself," Pederson said. "I thought he really saw the field extremely well. Distributed the ball well. He played well."

Running game

Pederson relied on his running backs to control the clock and move the chains.

Darren Sproles, Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders rushed for a combined 116 yards on 26 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Sproles had a game-high 47 yards on nine carries, Howard added 44 yards on six attempts and Sanders, the second-round draft pick from Penn State, gained 25 yards on 11 carries.

"It felt good," Sanders said. "A little different than preseason. But it was good to be out there and be in front of the crowd."

Inside the numbers

Pederson is 4-0 in season openers as Eagles head coach. ... DeSean Jackson has 31 career touchdowns of 50 yards or more, second in NFL history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (36). ... Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had one TD reception and the first rushing TD of his career.

Up ahead

The Eagles hit the road next Sunday night for a game at Atlanta's Mercedez Benz Stadium. The Eagles last played in Atlanta in 2015, losing 26-24. The Falcons' defense includes defensive lineman Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep graduate who lives in Egg Harbor Township during the offseason.

