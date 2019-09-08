Redskins Eagles Football

Rev. Joe Ganiel, of Runnemede, says: Welcome back, DeSean Jackson. Never should have left. He will be the difference in many games this year. Defense started terribly.

Jack Verseput, of Linwood, says: Thank goodness for D-Jax, or the rust would have done us in! This is why preseason does not work anymore! A good second half effort by all! A good division win for the team!

Butch Sill, of Absecon, says Well it didn’t start out very promising! It was all Redskins until the rust of not playing any preseason wore off. Halftime adjustments were made, and it started to click. Good job by our coaches and Pederson. D-Jax and Wentz where money on the long ball. Speed kills, and we finally have. I would like to see more of Jordan Howard.

Bruce Holcombe, of Beesley's Point, says Can you imagine if this team played the first half like they played in the second half? They would be a beast. A division win to start the season is critical. A sloppy start though on both sides of the ball, and that needs to be tightened up. And what can you say about DeSean Jackson? Incredible return debut. Hopefully the Giants beat Dallas and my day will be complete.

Ken Kryszczun, of Galloway Township, says Turns out Doug Pederson was right. The Eagles didn't need four exhibition games to get ready for the season. They only needed two quarters of real season football. After the entire team sleepwalked through the first 30 minutes, our real Eagles woke up in the second half and played a good game. Welcome back, DeSean Jackson. It was great to see you back in an Eagles uniform after that bozo coach Chip Kelley released you and got nothing in return.

Peter Haberstroh, of Ventnor, says I want to apologize to my neighbors for my language in the first half and also thank the Deadskins for not dressing Adrian Peterson.

Frank "Rue" Tamru, of Mays Landing, says: Welcome home, DeSean, and welcome back, Carson. After an atrocious first half for the boo birds, a halftime pep-talk and trusting our running game helped unleash that juggernaut offense we gleefully anticipated. But, a last-second Skins TD cost bettors a bundle!

Tony Perry, of EHT, says A good and important win against a division rival. The Redskins' season started in the first quarter and the Eagles' season in the second half. That's what happens when you don't use starters in preseason. The Eagles secondary looks scary. 'Skins had a lot of receivers wide open throughout the game. Welcome back, No. 10!

Sonny McCullough, of Atlantic City, says: Happy the Eagles won. Not a great showing. The secondary is very weak as it has been for the last four years. Atlanta will attack the Eagles D-backs next week.

Pam Burnell, of Seaville, says: Eagles fans, please realize that the first half of this game was their preseason. But wow, if everyone stays healthy, this looks like it’s going to be a great year. DeSean Jackson keeps on running and catching footballs, and I love our running game with Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles. This team has talent, and the adjustments at half time were the difference. One game at a time fans, and let’s see where we end up.