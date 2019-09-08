PHILADELPHIA — It had been a while since
Carson Wentz had last played football.
Sunday's season opener against Washington was his first game since Dec. 9, shortly before he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back.
His comeback went well Sunday. Wentz threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-27 victory over the Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.
"First of all, it felt great," Wentz said. "It felt great to finally get out there. It was a long offseason with a lot of things going on, so to finally be out here in front of our fans, running out of the tunnel, it felt awesome."
Wentz worked with the first-team offense throughout training camp, but coach
Doug Pederson opted to hold him out of the four preseason games.
He got off to a slow start Sunday, as did the entire team, but wound up completing 28 of 39 passes and directing four scoring drives — three touchdowns and a field goal — in the second half as the team erased a 20-7 halftime deficit.
"I thought he played within himself," Pederson said. "I thought he really saw the field extremely well. Distributed the ball well. He played well."
Running game
Pederson relied on his running backs to control the clock and move the chains.
Darren Sproles, Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders rushed for a combined 116 yards on 26 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Sproles had a game-high 47 yards on nine carries, Howard added 44 yards on six attempts and Sanders, the second-round draft pick from Penn State, gained 25 yards on 11 carries.
"It felt good," Sanders said. "A little different than preseason. But it was good to be out there and be in front of the crowd."
Inside the numbers
Pederson is 4-0 in season openers as Eagles head coach. ...
DeSean Jackson has 31 career touchdowns of 50 yards or more, second in NFL history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (36). ... Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery had one TD reception and the first rushing TD of his career. Up ahead
The Eagles hit the road next Sunday night for a game at Atlanta's Mercedez Benz Stadium. The Eagles last played in Atlanta in 2015, losing 26-24. The Falcons' defense includes defensive lineman
Jack Crawford, a St. Augustine Prep graduate who lives in Egg Harbor Township during the offseason.
Redskins Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
Rev. Joe Ganiel, of Runnemede, says:
Welcome back, DeSean Jackson. Never should have left. He will be the difference in many games this year. Defense started terribly.
Jack Verseput, of Linwood, says:
Thank goodness for D-Jax, or the rust would have done us in! This is why preseason does not work anymore!
A good second half effort by all! A good division win for the team!
Butch Sill, of Absecon, says
Well it didn’t start out very promising! It was all Redskins until the rust of not playing any preseason wore off. Halftime adjustments were made, and it started to click. Good job by our coaches and Pederson. D-Jax and Wentz where money on the long ball. Speed kills, and we finally have. I would like to see more of Jordan Howard.
Bruce Holcombe, of Beesley's Point, says
Can you imagine if this team played the first half like they played in the second half? They would be a beast. A division win to start the season is critical. A sloppy start though on both sides of the ball, and that needs to be tightened up. And what can you say about DeSean Jackson? Incredible return debut. Hopefully the Giants beat Dallas and my day will be complete.
Ken Kryszczun, of Galloway Township, says
Turns out Doug Pederson was right. The Eagles didn't need four exhibition games to get ready for the season. They only needed two quarters of real season football. After the entire team sleepwalked through the first 30 minutes, our real Eagles woke up in the second half and played a good game. Welcome back, DeSean Jackson. It was great to see you back in an Eagles uniform after that bozo coach Chip Kelley released you and got nothing in return.
Peter Haberstroh, of Ventnor, says
I want to apologize to my neighbors for my language in the first half and also thank the Deadskins for not dressing Adrian Peterson.
Frank "Rue" Tamru, of Mays Landing, says:
Welcome home, DeSean, and welcome back, Carson. After an atrocious first half for the boo birds, a halftime pep-talk and trusting our running game helped unleash that juggernaut offense we gleefully anticipated. But, a last-second Skins TD cost bettors a bundle!
Tony Perry, of EHT, says
A good and important win against a division rival. The Redskins' season started in the first quarter and the Eagles' season in the second half. That's what happens when you don't use starters in preseason. The Eagles secondary looks scary. 'Skins had a lot of receivers wide open throughout the game. Welcome back, No. 10!
Sonny McCullough, of Atlantic City, says:
Happy the Eagles won. Not a great showing. The secondary is very weak as it has been for the last four years. Atlanta will attack the Eagles D-backs next week.
Pam Burnell, of Seaville, says:
Eagles fans, please realize that the first half of this game was their preseason. But wow, if everyone stays healthy, this looks like it’s going to be a great year.
DeSean Jackson keeps on running and catching footballs, and I love our running game with Miles Sanders and Darren Sproles. This team has talent, and the adjustments at half time were the difference. One game at a time fans, and let’s see where we end up.
Helen Lincoln, of North Cape May, says:
Well, here we go again. The first half of the Eagles game was a disaster. The defense allowed the Redskins two touchdowns and six points in field goals. The defense needed to be aggressive but lacked motivation for some reason. It wasn't until the second half they came alive and then died and allowed a Redskins TD in last minute. The VIP of the game was DeSean Jackson, playing for the first time for the Eagles with two exciting touchdowns. He is a keeper. And there was Jeffery with two TDs. Amazingly enough, there were no interceptions. Good game, but both offense and defense need some fine tuning. Go Eagles!
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Quinton Dunbar walks off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, left, and Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 32-27. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles scores a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Trey Quinn stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery, left, hangs onto a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins' Jon Bostic during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Dustin Hopkins kicks field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Jonathan Allen stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox (91) celebrates after tackling Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson (10) reacts after making a first-down catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox, left, celebrates after tackling Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Terry McLaurin hangs onto a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery, left, celebrates with Jason Kelce after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, scores a touchdown against Washington's Montae Nicholson during the second half of their game Sunday in Philadelphia. Jackson, who played for the Redskins from 2014 to 2016 after the Eagles released him, returned to the team the drafted him and caught eight passes for 154 yards and touchdowns of 51 and 53 yards.
B1. For a gallery of photos from the game, go to . PressofAC.com
Matt Rourke / associated press
Redskins Eagles Football
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz goes flying after a collision with the Washington Redskins' Montae Nicholson during the second half Sunday in Philadelphia. Ertz made five catches for 54 yards.
. PressofAC.com
Michael Perez / associated press
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, back with the Eagles for the first time since the 2013 season, takes a celebratory tumble after scoring a touchdown. He made eight catches for 154 yards, including TDs of 53 and 51 yards.
Matt Rourke / associated press
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles celebrates after scoring a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, scores a touchdown against Washington Redskins' Montae Nicholson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Jonathan Allen in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, catches a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins' Josh Norman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, tries to break free of Washington Redskins' Quinton Dunbar during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Line judge Sarah Thomas is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson celebrates after scoring touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Vernon Davis, right, and Morgan Moses celebrate after Davis' touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
An Eagle sculpture is installed before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Josh Norman reacts after a stop during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson reacts as he is introduced before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
A Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader performs before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Line judge Sarah Thomas is seen during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice, left, rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
The Washington Redskins line up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Washington Redskins' Jimmy Moreland (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) and Dallas Goedert (88) run onto the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Dustin Hopkins kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jim Schwartz walks the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
A fan tailgates before before the Eagles-Redskins game Sunday in Philadelphia. Below, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signs an autograph inside the stadium before the game.
Michael Perez / associated press
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles players and guests stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins player wait to enter the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum, left, throws a touchdown pass to Vernon Davis during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice (29) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) and Ronald Darby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Dustin Hopkins, right, reacts after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Dustin Hopkins kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice (29) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) and Ronald Darby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Landon Collins in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Case Keenum warms ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Terry McLaurin catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Quinton Dunbar, left, and Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson scuffle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Steven Sims (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Johnathan Cyprien (37) after returning a kick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
A Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader performs before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Adrian Peterson greets a fan before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Terry McLaurin, left, hangs onto a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Ronald Darby during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, right, catches a touchdown pass against Washington Redskins' Josh Norman during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Dustin Hopkins kicks field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Washington Redskins' Quinton Dunbar walks off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Redskins Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson, left, tries to break free of Washington Redskins' Quinton Dunbar during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Wild West Sports Book
The Book, the sports book at Bally's Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Kate Miley, of Brick, fills out her sports wager form at The Book, the sports book at Bally's Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
From left, Nick Blood, his brother, Mike, both of Marlton, and Vinny Scamish, of Voorhees, talk sports betting stradegies at The Book.
. PressofAC.com
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
A line forms for sports gamblers to place their bets at The Book, the sports book at Bally's Wild, Wild West Casino in Atlantic City on Sunday. The facility is the largest in the city.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Sports gamblers wait in line to place their bets at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Line forms for sports gamblers to place their bets at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Sports gamblers wait in line to place their bets at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Line forms for sports gamblers to place their bets at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Kate Miley, of Brick, fills out her sports wager form at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Chris Long, left, former Philadelphia Eagle, greets Anthony D’Agostino, of Pittsgrove, Salem County, at the grand opening ceremony of The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Rex Davis, right, of Somers Point, talks sports betting strategies with Steve Johnson, of Queens, NY, at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Line forms for sports gamblers to place their bets at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Chris Long, left, former Philadelphia Eagle, greets Cara Ozlek, of Philadelphia, PA, at the grand opening ceremony of The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
From second from left, Freddie Toomer, of Queens, New York, talks over betting strategies with Dominic Coglitori and Gail Ruffino, both of Lindenhurst on Sunday at the The Book at Bally's Wild, Wild West Casino on Sunday. The Book celebrated its official grand opening.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Rex Davis, right, of Somers Point, talks sports betting strategies with Steve Johnson, of Queens, NY, at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Hollis Thomas, former Philadelphia Eagle, leads a group casino officials and sports celebrities through the banner for the official opening of The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Line forms for sports gamblers to place their bets at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
From left, Fred Barnett and Hollis Thomas, former Philadelphia Eagles, Karie Hall, General Manager of Bally’s, Starlette Hedgepath, who placed the first sports bet at the casino from Halifax, NC, and Chris Long, another former Eagle, at the grand opening ceremony of The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Kate Miley, of Brick, fills out her sports wager form at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Beau Soberdash, of Somerset, PA, relaxes with friends in the “man-caves” at The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
Leslie Meredith, left, and Alex Martin,, right, of Ridgewood, get help making a bet from Kristen Carson, a Bally’s employee from Northfield, The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Wild West Sports Book
The Book, the sports book at Bally’s Wild, Wild West Casino, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
