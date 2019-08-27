Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' quarterback situation is unsettled.
Carson Wentz will be the starter and Josh McCown is expected to be the backup for at least the first few games. But they also have Nate Sudfeld, Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson on the roster heading into Thursday's preseason finale at the New York Jets.
The Eagles, like all NFL teams, must reduce their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. They likely will carry two or three quarterbacks, meaning one or two of them won't be sticking around.
"That's something that's looming at the end of the week," Thorson said Tuesday. "Guys like to say they're not thinking about it, but they are. I'm just trying to focus on doing as well as I can against the Jets."
Obviously, Wentz doesn't have to worry about roster cuts. Unlike last season, he also doesn't have to fret about playing in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 against Washington.
Nick Foles, now with Jacksonville, started the first two games last season while Wentz was rehabbing from a 2017 knee injury. Wentz missed the end of 2018 with a stress fracture in his back but has fully recovered and will be in the lineup against the Redskins.
"He's ready to go," coach Doug Pederson said. "I'm seen nothing but improvement each week of training camp with him. He's had some really good practices here as of late and I feel comfortable that he's ready to go."
After that, things get a little murky.
Sudfeld was slated to be the top backup but is sidelined indefinitely with a broken left wrist. The Eagles can leave him on the active roster, place him on the injured list designated to return or perhaps consider trading him.
Indianapolis would appear to be a possibility in the wake of Andrew Luck's recent retirement. Jacoby Brissett is now the Colts' starter with former Temple University quarterback Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly as the backups. Kelly is ineligible for the first two games of the season as the result of a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.
The Colts inquired about Sudfeld two seasons ago. When Luck was injured, they sought to sign Sudfeld, a former Indiana University standout, off the Eagles' practice squad. The Eagles blocked the move by promoting him to their active roster.
Colts coach Frank Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2017.
"Frank and I have spoken," Pederson said Sunday in a live-streamed news conference. "Obviously, I won't get into that. It's a personal nature, but we have talked, yes."
Kessler was signed to compete for a backup role but now appears to be headed elsewhere. When he suffered a concussion in the second preseason game at Jacksonville, the Eagles convinced McCown to come out of retitrement by signing him to a one-year contract with $2 million guaranteed.
When the Eagles called, McCown, 40, was starting work as an analyst for ESPN and helping to his son's high school football team, Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"They got rained out Friday but won their first game 42-0 (Monday)," McCown said Tuesday. "My son (Owen) is a backup quarterback, so he got in a little bit at the end, so that was nice."
Thorson, a fifth-round draft pick from Northwestern, has played well in the preseason after a rocky start.
He will either stay as a No. 3 quarterback, or the Eagles may try to pass him through waivers and put him on the practice squad.
"After the first game, I feel like I've done pretty well," Thorson said. "Thankfully."
Note: According to a report on NFL Network, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson broke the ring finger on his left hand during Tuesday's practice but is not expected to miss any playing time. According to NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, he'll be fitted for a custom splint on his finger.
