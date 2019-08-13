Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHILADELPHIA — Thursday's preseason game in Jacksonville will give Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz a chance to reunite with his favorite barista.
In addition to leading the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII and to the playoffs last season, Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles also responsible for making coffee, specifically Bulletproof, for Wentz and other players before practices and games.
"I credit Nick for getting me into coffee," Wentz said Tuesday after the team's final practice of training camp at the NovaCare Complex. "I was never a big coffee guy, but he used to make it all the time. I tried some of his, and I liked it. He's a pretty good barista."
Foles, a self-described health nut, would make coffee for Wentz, backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, tackle Lane Johnson and others each morning.
He invested in Bulletproof a few years ago after being introduced to it by a friend of the family.
"My daily routine is coffee in the morning with two tablespoons of oil, two tablespoons of grass-fed butter and two scoops of collagen protein," Foles told MarketWatch.com last month. "In Philadelphia the last two years, the QBs would all get in by 6 a.m. for film study. We had a fridge for butter and a coffee machine and blender. I made it the morning of the Super Bowl, too. It was part of our tradition."
It turned into the Breakfast of Champions.
Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over New England in Minnesota. He was named the game's MVP.
Foles left the Eagles after last season, signing a four-year $88 million contract with the Jaguars. Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension that carries through the 2024 season.
Fans who expected to see some sort of quarterback duel Thursday likely will be disappointed, however.
Neither Wentz nor Foles is expected to play.
"We're still working through that," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. "Not just with Carson, but with all of our starters."
Wentz's chances of playing at all in the preseason lessened last week when backup Nate Sudfeld broke his left (nonthrowing) wrist at the end of the first half of the Eagles' preseason opener against Tennessee.
Wentz missed parts of the last two seasons with a torn ACL in his left knee and a stress fracture in his back.
"I'll just trust Doug to make the decision, and I'll stick to that," Wentz said. "I'm more than ready to get out there and play, but I'm good either way. Playing in the preseason is good but not necessary. I'm getting plenty of good work here at practice going against our defense, and I'll be ready when the (regular) season starts (against Washington on Sept. 8)."
He still hopes to catch up with Foles, who served as a teammate, friend and mentor upon rejoining the Eagles for the 2017 season.
He also helped Wentz make a transition to a healthier lifestyle. Wentz reported to training camp this season in terrific shape, which he attributed to changes in training and eating.
"I really miss pizza," Wentz said with a smile. "I haven't had a real pizza in six or seven months."
Cox making progress
Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox hasn't practiced yet after undergoing offseason foot surgery but said Tuesday his rehab is going according to schedule.
"I'm in a good position," Cox said. "We came up with a plan months ago to get me where I need to be and right now everything is playing out good. No setbacks. I'm feeling pretty good."
He did not indicate if he would ready for the season opener against the Redskins but said he would only need about a week of practice to be prepared.
After Thursday's game, the Eagles will resume practices at the NovaCare Complex on Monday in a series of joint practices with Baltimore. Those workouts will be closed to the public.
Roster move
The Eagles released safety Blake Countess with an injury settlement and re-signed defensive tackle Aziz Shittu.
