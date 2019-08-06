PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz may not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against Tennessee.
Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday he has not yet decided whether Wentz and some other veteran players will see action against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field.
“It’s been a while since Carson’s been on the field, and we want to get him that feel of being back on the grass again in a competitive, live situation,” Pederson said. “On the other hand, we have a lot of bodies we want to see in this game, and we want to evaluate Nate (Sudfeld), Cory (Kessler) and Clayton (Thorson).”
Wentz has not played since Dec. 9. He missed the last three regular-season games and both playoff contests with a stress fracture in his back.
There have been no restrictions since training camp opened two weeks ago, however. Wentz has taken all the practice reps with the first-team offense and has looked sharp. He even discarded the knee brace he was wearing last season after tearing two ligaments in his left knee in 2017.
“If I go all season without getting hit, that would be great,” Wentz said. “But whenever it happens, it happens. I’m not worried about it. Whether it’s in the preseason or the regular season, I’ll be ready for it.”
Sudfeld likely will receive the bulk of the playing time in his quest to cement the No. 2 spot behind Wentz. He’s been inconsistent in training camp but is still viewed as the frontrunner to replace Nick Foles as Wentz’s backup.
“I don’t know how much I’ll play, but I’ll be ready to go,” Sudfeld said. “I just want to put my best foot forward. I want to sustain drives, play fast and be efficient.”
Pederson and the coaching staff are most interested in watching Thorson, a fifth-round draft pick this year out of Northwestern University.
The 6-foot-4, 226-pounder hasn’t taking a ton of reps in training camp, but the coaches have been impressed with the way he’s learned the offense and want to see if he can carry that over into a game.
“I want to see where he’s at mentally,” Pederson said. “How he handles things, how he commands the huddle, how he sees the defense, how he executes. Those are the things you want to see from young quarterbacks in their first game.”
Thorson said he’s planning on following the approach Foles took while he was with the Eagles.
He said he’ll be excited Thursday but wants to be careful not to get overwhelmed by the atmosphere.
“I read a story about Nick this morning,” Thorson said Tuesday. “And he talked a lot about just staying in the moment, taking each play as it comes. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”
Notes: Defensive end Joe Ostman, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s open practice at the Linc, was played on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss the season. The Eagles signed defensive end Kasim Edebali, a fifth-year veteran who spent time with New Orleans, Denver, Detroit and Cincinnati. He has 55 tackles and eight sacks in 62 career NFL games.
The Eagles also signed rookie free agent cornerback Ajene Harris, who had worked out with them during the offseason rookie camp, and waived/injured tackle Casey Tucker. Tucker reportedly sustained a concussion Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.