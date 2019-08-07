PHILADELPHIA — There's a good chance that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be waiting another week before making his preseason debut.
Coach Doug Pederson declined to reveal his plan for Wentz and the other veterans for Thursday's game against Tennessee, but history indicates Wentz will play sparingly, if at all, against the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field.
"We have a lot of bodies we want to see in this game," Pederson said Tuesday. "In this first game, with a lot of opportunity for a lot of guys, we are just evaluating the whole team. Kind of seeing where we're at after two weeks."
Last season, Nick Foles and Wentz were inactive for the first preseason game. In 2017, Wentz appeared for one series. In 2016, Pederson's first season as head coach, Sam Bradford was the starter at the time and was on the field for three plays.
"The preseason is helpful, but I don't think it's a necessity (to play)," Wentz said Tuesday. "No matter how much I'm out there (during the preseason), I'll be confident in Week 1 (of the regular season)."
The Eagles open the regular season against Washington at the Linc on Sept. 8.
With Wentz and some other veterans slated for limited playing time on Thursday, here's a few other players to watch, including a local player who will be suiting up for the Titans:
Quarterback Clayton Thorson — Thorson, a fifth-round draft pick this season from Northwestern University, should see significant action after Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler.
Thorson got off to a bit of a slow start in training camp, but appears to be gaining confidence as he becomes more comfortable with the offense.
"I'm excited," Thorson said Tuesday. "The stadium was electric the other day (at Sunday's open practice), and I hope it will be the same way (on Thursday)."
Running back Miles Sanders — Sanders, a second-round pick this season out of Penn State, has been impressive during training camp after sitting out the preseason minicamps with a hamstring issue.
He turned in a terrific play during Sunday's open practice, changing direction and sprinting past two defensive backs to the end zone.
"It was one of those runs where you're standing back there and you kind of look at each other and go, 'That's a heck of a run,' Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Monday. "We're pleased with where he's at, and obviously we know we have another month to go to get him ready for Washington."
Linebacker T.J. Edwards — Edwards signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Wisconsin.
He was initially viewed as a long shot to make the regular-season roster, but injuries to linebackers Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill have created opportunities. Bradham has yet to practice during camp after tearing a ligament in his big toe during last season's playoff game at New Orleans. Grugier-Hill is expected to miss the first two or three regular-season games with a sprained medial collateral knee ligament.
"I think I'll have an opportunity to play a good amount in this game," Edwards told NJ.com Monday. "Every day out here (in practice) I've just been trying to build confidence."
Titans defensive tackle Austin Johnson — Johnson, a Galloway Township resident and St. Augustine Prep graduate, is entering his fourth season as the Titans' second-round draft pick in 2016 out of Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder wears No. 94.
Last season, Johnson had 25 tackles and a sack. He has 72 tackles and two and a half sacks in three seasons.
