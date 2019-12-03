Stockton University junior field hockey player Casey Cordonna was named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association South Atlantic Region Second Team.
With the honor, she became the sixth Osprey in the program’s history to be chosen All-Region. It also extends the program’s streak to four straight years with an All-Region selection.
The junior defender started all 17 games in which she played and helped the Ospreys to a 14-4 record. She finished second on the team with five goals and two assists for 12 points. Cordonna also had two game-winning goals, with one coming against No. 18 Montclair State for the Ospreys’ first win over the Red Hawks since 2005.
Women’s basketball: Stockton’s game against Delaware Valley State on Monday was postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
