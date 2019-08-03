Eagles rookie defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins has a lot of chores during training camp.
The undrafted free agent from Rutgers University was spotted lugging five sets of shoulder pads and sweatlogged jerseys off the fields at the NovaCare Complex after a recent practice. A few days later, he was toting a tray filled with cups of water ice from the Rita's stand for the veteran defensive linemen to enjoy.
"I don't mind doing it," Wilkins said. "I was told what to expect before I got here. It's all part of being a rookie."
He shares the responsibilities with defensive end Shareef Miller, a fifth-round draft pick from Penn State.
While Wilkins was fetching cups of mango, cherry and the Eagles-themed flavor - a blend of green apple and juicy pear - on Thursday morning, Miller was carrying the pads belonging to veterans Fletcher Cox, Vinny Curry and Tim Jernigan.
Other rookies have similar duties. Rookie free agent defensive backs Alex Brown and Jay Liggins from South Carolina State and Dickinson State, respectively, were also seen carrying trays stocked with Rita's cups off the field.
Rookie quarterback Clayton Thorson is required to keep the quarterbacks meeting room stocked with sunflower seeds for Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler.
"I've got to do stuff like this and I have to go to Chick-fil-A," Miller said. "Fletcher Cox sent me the last time and I spent $100 on 15 sandwiches, 10 orders of hashbrowns and a bunch of other stuff."
That stuff is chicken feed compared to what rookies used to endure.
Former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks, now an analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia, recalled having a tougher time when he joined the team as a second-round draft pick in 1995 under first-year head coach Ray Rhodes.
"Man, rookies have it easy nowadays," Brooks said. "I had to buy water ice, but there wasn't a Rita's cart (at West Chester University). I had to go to the store and buy two giant tubs of water ice every day and bring it to meetings. And then there were times when they would dump my pads and stuff in water and put them in the freezer."
I can relate.
During my freshman football season at Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1972, the coaches picked a rainy day to let the upperclassmen have a little fun. They lined up all of us freshmen at the goal line, then told the varsity players to chase the player they most wanted to tackle in the mud.
I glanced behind me and saw roughly a dozen players. That's what happens when your father teaches U.S. History and is known as a tough grader. I made it about 20 yards before I was picking grass and mud out of my nostrils.
Such antics were commonplace in earlier years.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson recalled his first training camp as a rookie free agent quarterback with the Miami Dolphins in 1991.
"The biggest thing was singing," Pederson said. "We were at St. Thomas University (in Miami Gardens) back then. We would go eat in the cafeteria and of course there were students in there for summer school and stuff like that. (The veterans) would either make us sing at lunch or grab us at dinner and make us sing in front of everybody."
The Eagles' have curtailed their hazing, though Miller's among the rookies who can't wait to have someone else carry his pads off the field next summer.
Again, I can relate.
During my senior season at Lower Cape May in 1975, the coaches again lined up the freshmen on the goal line during a rainy day and let us pick one to tackle.
My brother Mark made it about 20 yards.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.