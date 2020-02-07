MAYS LANDING — The lead changed three times Friday in the Cedar Creek High School boys swimming team’s exciting South Jersey Public C quarterfinal meet with Cumberland Regional at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
Cedar Creek, the No. 4 seed, finally gained the upper hand in the second half of the meet and won 91-79.
Cedar Creek’s Andres Carpio won the 200-meter individual medley by more than three body-lengths in 2 minutes, 34.86 seconds and won the 100 backstroke by two lengths in 1:07.96. The Pirates won both freestyle relays in the meet’s second half, and David Gutierrez and Michael Bolger were on both teams.
The Pirates (9-2), advanced to meet top-seeded Woodstown at 6 p.m. Monday in a Public C (smaller public schools) semifinal meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
Fifth-seeded Cumberland fell to 8-4.
“Cumberland came out strong, and I don’t feel our boys were ready for that,” Cedar Creek first-year coach Lauren Ciccariello said. “We were kind of expecting it when (Cumberland) went 1-2-3 in the 50 freestyle. But our boys really turned in on in the second half. They turned it around. I told that’s what we need to be there the rest of the postseason.”
The Pirates took the lead for good when Parker Grace and Quincy Smalls finished first and second, respectively, in the 400 freestyle. Grace missed much of the season with a broken arm. Bolger won the 200 freestyle.
Cedar Creek seniors D.A. Khullar, Connor Sculby and Mike Keough have been scorers for the Pirates this year. Keough finished third in two events Friday and was on the 200 freestyle relay team that finished third. Khullar placed fourth in the 200 IM, a race Cedar Creek won 11-5 in scoring.
“I didn’t do as well today, but I played my part, and the rest of the team really stepped up,” said Khullar, an 18-year-old Galloway Township resident. “It shows how much work we put in. This was a really important meet.
“We haven’t been beaten in this pool since 2018 and before the meet I gave a speech about it. This is my last meet here, and I talked about how important it was to preserve that.”
Cumberland took first and third place in the 200 medley relay to go up 10-4. Chris Colson, Kyle Coll, Liam Quick and Garron Hindermyer won the race in 2:01.56. Quick had an individual double, winning the 50 freestyle and the returning after 10 minutes to win the next race, the 100 butterfly. Colson took the 100 freestyle by six inches, and Coll won the 100 breaststroke.
Bolger, Carpio, Gutierrez and Nathan Goodrich won the 400 freestyle relay by a length to preserve the win, and the Colts placed second and third.
“I was hoping we could keep it close towards the end,” Cumberland coach Rich Husted said. “We put a lot of our front power toward the top of the lineup (at the beginning). We knew we going to be hit in the distance events, they were definitely better than us there.
“We were hoping that we could stay within 10 going into the breaststroke, but we down 14 so we had to make some adjustments in the last relay, to split them and try to go 1-2. But I’m very proud of our efforts. They did a phenomenal job. It’s been an unbelievable season.”
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
200 Medley Relay—CR (Chris Colson, Kyle Coll, Liam Quick, Garron Hindermyer) 2:01.56; 200 Freestyle—Michael Bolger CC 2:22.74; 200 IM—Andres Carpio CC 2:34.86; 50 Freestyle—Quick CR 28.75; 100 Butterfly—Quick CR 1:11.68; 100 Freestyle—Colson CR 1:00.01; 400 Freestyle—Parker Grace CC 5:27.71; 200 Freestyle Relay—CC (David Gutierrez, Bolger, Matt McCollum, Omar Mohamed) 1:56.56; 100 Backstroke—Carpio CC 1:07.96; 100 Breaststroke—Coll CR 1:18.33; 400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Bolger, Carpio, Gutierrez, Nathan Goodrich) 4:22.17.
Records—Cumberl. 8-4; C.C. 9-2.
