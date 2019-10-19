Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cedar Creek junior libero Kylie Ackerman holds the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship trophy Saturday after the Pirates beat Pleasantville 2-0 in the final at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez returns a volley.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. CCHS #23 Ella Crawford.
Cedar Creek’s Amanda Purdy (25) and Angelina Cox (34) rise up to defend a strike from Pleasantville’s Shania Watkins during the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship match Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. A photo gallery from the match is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez returns a volley.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. Cedar Creek #1 Kylie Ackerman with a serve.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez sets up a volley.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. (l-r) PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez defends against CCHS #25 Amanda Purdy.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins eyeing up a strike.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez druring a rally in the last minutes of the game.
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins.
Cedar Creek junior libero Kylie Ackerman holds the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship trophy Saturday after the Pirates beat Pleasantville 2-0 in the final at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez returns a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. CCHS #23 Ella Crawford.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cedar Creek’s Amanda Purdy (25) and Angelina Cox (34) rise up to defend a strike from Pleasantville’s Shania Watkins during the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship match Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. A photo gallery from the match is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez returns a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. Cedar Creek #1 Kylie Ackerman with a serve.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #3 Rosa Gil-Hernandez sets up a volley.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. (l-r) PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez defends against CCHS #25 Amanda Purdy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins eyeing up a strike.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #17 Yancely Hernandez druring a rally in the last minutes of the game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 19th, 2019, in Galloway at Stockton University, the CAL Girls Volleyball tournament was held with Cedar Creek High School edging out Pleasantville High School in a tight two round match. PHS #13 Shania Watkins.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball team needed to make history just to get to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final at Stockton University on Saturday.
Once the Pirates checked that box by beating Absegami for the first time ever in the semifinals, they beat Pleasantville 2-0 to repeat at CAL champions.
“It feels awesome,” Pirates coach Brian Beck said after celebrating with his team. “I knew that this year was going to be special with the seniors that we have, and I knew that we had a chance to repeat. It was our goal to repeat and take the trophy back home.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Cedar Creek won the championship match 25-18, 25-22. Among the Pirates’ trio of seniors was hitter Nina Casselberry, who had timely back-to-back kills in the second set to take back momentum as the Greyhounds began mounting a comeback.
It’s a memory she’ll always treasure.
“I had a goal from freshman year to do something really big my senior season,” Casselberry said, “and being a captain and just being a part of this season is an indescribable feeling, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Casselberry, senior Angelina Cox and junior Kylie Ackerman led the way for the Pirates throughout the one-day tournament.
The team faced two kinds of adversity Saturday: playing from behind against Absegami and weathering the storm of a comeback against Pleasantville.
In the semifinal, the Braves took the first set, and the Pirates edged them to tie the match at 1-all in the second set. They won the third 15-6.
After winning the first set of the final behind a big run, Cedar Creek continued to roll and went up 13-5 early in the second. The Greyhounds went on their own big run to cut the deficit to one and make the score 23-22. An off-target serve and miscommunication by Pleasantville gave the Pirates their final two points to secure the win.
“Sometimes (the other teams) go on a run and get a bunch of points, but it only takes one good pass, one good set and Nina’s going to put it away,” Beck said of his team’s ability to handle different situations. “And then we have really good servers.
“The whole day, I don’t think we missed more than four serves.”
With Saturday’s wins, the Pirates improved to 15-5 and remained atop the CAL American Division. They return to action at Middle Township on Monday.
The Greyhounds, now 15-4, beat ACIT 2-1 in a seminal match in which every point was hard-fought. The scores were 26-24, 25-27, 15-12.
The team was led by seniors Rosa Gil-Hernandez and Shania Watkins and junior Yancely Hernandez.
Greyhounds coach Jim Bucko said he was proud of their effort in both matches.
“I’ve always had confidence in my team,” Bucko said. “Coming into the season, I knew we were going to be one of the top teams. Coming into this tournament, I knew we had a shot to win.
“My girls are tough. They’re committed, and they’re ballers.”
Pleasantville will travel to Absegami on Monday for a match that will determine the CAL National Division champion.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
102019_spt_calvolleyball
Atlantic County
Absecon
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Community partners are holding their 2019 Trunk or Treat Oct. 31 at three different locations throughout the city: Pop Lloyd Field, hosted by Second Baptist Church SWAGGAR Youth Ministry; Bader Field, hosted by Our Lady Star of the Sea Church; and Gardner’s Basin, hosted by Tangers Outlet and Bass Pro Shop.
The group is calling for volunteers to participate since the three sites had over 3,000 youth participate last year. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Second Baptist Church at 609-348-3580 or 609-350-7450.
Brigantine
A trunk or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 42nd street Community Center parking lot.
Buena Borough
A truck or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Buena EMS, 525 S.W. Boulevard, Minotola.
Buena Vista
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Egg Harbor City
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Galloway Township
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Hamilton Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The Hamilton Mall is hosting a trick or treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that same day.
Hammonton
The town’s Downtown Trick or Treat event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Children can walk from shop to shop collecting candy, goodies and playing games. There will be costume contests for kids and pets, as well as music, crafts and other activities on Central Avenue.
Regular trick or treat hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Linwood
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Mullica Township
The township is hosting a trunk or treat event at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the recreation fields, 1513 Elwood Road. Prizes will be awarded for the top decorated trunks and the township is including a teal pumpkin option this year, which can be placed in front of trunks that hold treats for children with food allergies.
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Northfield
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Somers Point
The city’s truck or treat event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and hosted by the police department at 1 W. New Jersey Avenue.
Ventnor
The city is hosting a trunk or treat event 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Newport and Atlantic avenues.
Cape May County
Avalon
A trunk or treat event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the 30th Street Parking Lot. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Cape May
The annual trick or treat on the Washington Street mall runs from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, The city’s Halloween parade, scheduled for 3 p.m., has been canceled due to weather.
Dennis Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Lower Township
The township’s Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween costume parade at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Cold Spring Village.
Middle Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
North Wildwood
A trunk or treat block party is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 along Olde NJ Avenue between Second and Walnut avenues. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Ocean City
A trunk or treat is scheduled along with other events during the Island Fall Fest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue.
Sea Isle
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Stone Harbor
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
West Cape May
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Wildwood
The Wildwood Business Improvement District is hosting a free event at starting 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue. Children 12 years old and younger will be given a treat bag and at 6 p.m., “Hotel Transylvania 2” will be screened.
Wildwood Crest
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Woodbine
The borough’s trick-or-treating hours run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to a release from officials. The borough’s recreation commission is also sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event the same evening, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with bike path between Washington and Adams avenues that will include a car decorating contest.
Cumberland County
Bridgeton
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Deerfield
A trunk or treat event hosted by the school's parent teacher organization is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Deerfield Township School Grounds. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Maurice River
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Millville
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Deerfield
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Vineland
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
The Vineland High School football team beat Rancocas Valley Regional 34-7 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.
Vineland improved to 3-4.
For the Fighting Clan, quarterback Tyreem Powell found Jonathan Toney for touchdown passes of 51, 21 and 32 yards. Barry Turner returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. Powell also connected with Ryan Shelton for a 34-yard TD pass.
Rancocas Valley scored on a kickoff returned for a touchdown.
Rancocas Valley; 0 7 0 0—7
Vineland; 7 21 0 6—34
FIRST QUARTER
V— Toney 51 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V— Shelton 34 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
R— kick return (kick good)
V— Toney 21 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
V— Turner 34 interception (Garton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
V— Toney 32 pass from Powell (kick fail)
Records— Vineland 3-4.
Lacey Twp. 0, Donovan Catholic 35 - FINAL
Jahdir Loftland had a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for Donovan Catholic. Loftland also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Clark. Clark had a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Nasir Calhoun had touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards.
Lacey Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0
Donovan Catholic; 7 14 7 7—35
FIRST QUARTER
D— Loftland 60 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
D— Loftland 28 pass from Clark (kick good)
D— Calhoun 5 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
D— Clark 72 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
D— Calhoun 2 run (kick good)
Records— Donovan Catholic 7-0, Lacey Twp. 5-2.
Cedar Creek 42, Oakcrest 6 - FINAL
Buena 44, Clayton 12 - FINAL
Hammonton 29, Winslow 0 - FINAL
For Hammonton, Jaiden Abrams had touchdown runs of 37, 1 and 6 yards. Ryan Bart had a 43-yard touchdown run, and AJ Ryker hit a 26-yard field goal.
Hammonton; 7 3 6 13—29
Winslow Twp.; 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
H— Bart 43 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
H— Ryker 26 field goal
THIRD QUARTER
H— Abrams 37 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
H— Abrams 1 run (conversion fail)
H— Abrams 6 run (kick good)
Records— Hammonton 5-2, Winslow Twp. 2-4.
Moorestown 6, Absegami 13 - FINAL
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.