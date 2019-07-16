Cedar Creek High School football standout Malachi Melton has committed to Purdue University.
Melton made the announcement during a press conference at the school Tuesday morning.
Melton, who will be a senior this fall, is a speedy wide receiver and defensive back.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Melton has scholarship offers from nine schools - Boston College; Kent State; Purdue; Temple; Army; Rutgers; Buffalo; Old Dominion; and Yale.
His older brother, Bo, will be a junior wide receiver at Rutgers this fall.
Malachi has made official visits to Rutgers and Purdue this spring/summer.
Check back for more coverage.
Solomon DeShields, Millville
Solomon DeShields
Millville
Sr. WR/DB 6-0 205
Committed: Pittsburgh
Isaiah Raikes, St. Augustine
Sr. DL/OL 6-1 270
Committed: Texas A&M
Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek
Sr. WR 5-11 150
Committed: Purdue.
Jada Byers, St. Joseph
Jr. RB/DB 5-7 155
Offers: UMass, Scared Heart.
Shamore Collins, Millville
Sr. DE/OLB
Committed: Scared Heart
Bryce Elmer, St. Augustine
Very excited to have received my first offer to the University of Toledo! @RobbyDischer @HKA_Tanalski @TheChrisRubio @HermitsFootball pic.twitter.com/UGMOCIu4dS— Bryce Eimer (@bryceeimer12) June 22, 2019
SR. LS/DE
Offers: Kent State
Denis Jaquez, St. Augustine
Beyond blessed to receive my first D1 offer from TEMPLE university. #templetuff @CoachFranTU @Beastupacademy @CoachPhilJr pic.twitter.com/ZwGHwVjeBt— Denis Jaquez Jr (@jaquez_denis) June 7, 2019
So. DE/TE
Offers: Temple
Nasir Hill, St. Augustine Prep
Beyond blessed to receive my first D1 offer from TEMPLE university. #templetuff @CoachFranTU @Beastupacademy @CoachPhilJr pic.twitter.com/ZwGHwVjeBt— Denis Jaquez Jr (@jaquez_denis) June 7, 2019
So. QB/FS
Offers: Temple
Jacob Ketschek, St. Augustine
Jr. OL 6-3 318
Offers: Temple, Kent State, UMass and Rutgers
Isaiah Gerena, Holy Spirit
SR. TE 6-4 244
Offer: Delaware State; Howard University
Keshon Griffin, St. Joseph
Jr. DE/TE 6-6 220
Offer: Baylor University; Rutgers; Virginia Tech; Central Michigan; Virginia; Massachusetts; Pittsburgh; West Virginia; Miami.
Ernest Howard, Pleasantville
Sr. LB 6-0 205
Offer: Howard University and Moorehead State
Ethan Hunt, St. Joseph
Jr. DL 6-1 250
Offer: Baylor, William and Mary
Brayden Pohlman, Mainland
Jr. DE/TE 6-2 240
Offer: Monmouth
Tyreem Powell, Vineland
Sr. WR/DB 6-4 185
Committed: Virginia Tech
Angelo Vokolos, St. Joseph
JR. LB/RB 6-0 220
Offer: Massachusetts
