Cedar Creek football

Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton runs for a 98-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Woodrow Wilson of Camden in high school football, at Cedar Creek, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press of Atlantic City

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Cedar Creek High School football standout Malachi Melton has committed to Purdue University.

Melton made the announcement during a press conference at the school Tuesday morning.

Melton, who will be a senior this fall, is a speedy wide receiver and defensive back.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Melton has scholarship offers from nine schools - Boston College; Kent State; Purdue; Temple; Army; Rutgers; Buffalo; Old Dominion; and Yale.

His older brother, Bo, will be a junior wide receiver at Rutgers this fall.

Malachi has made official visits to Rutgers and Purdue this spring/summer.

