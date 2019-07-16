Cedar Creek High School football standout Malachi Melton is expected to announce his college decision Tuesday afternoon.
Melton, who will be a senior this fall, is a speedy wide receiver and defensive back.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Melton has scholarship offers from nine schools - Boston College; Kent State; Purdue; Temple; Army; Rutgers; Buffalo; Old Dominion; and Yale.
His older brother, Bo, will be a junior wide receiver at Rutgers this fall.
Malachi has made official visits to Rutgers and Purdue this spring/summer.
Melton is expected to make his announcement at 1 p.m. at Cedar Creek.
