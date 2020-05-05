120119_spt_cedarcreek

The Cedar Creek High School football team celebrates winning the Central Jersey Group II championship in Egg Harbor City on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates won their first sectional title since 2015. 

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Cedar Creek High School has named James Melody as its new football coach. 

Melody was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last year at Union High School. 

Last month, Tim Watson stepped down as head coach of the Cedar Creek. Watson was head coach since the school opened in 2010

Watson finished with a 71-27 record and two South Jersey Group II championships in nine seasons. The Pirates finished 10-3 and won the S.J. Group II title last fall. Cedar Creek won at least 10 games in three of the past five seasons.

Melody oversaw an offense that accumulated 5,000 total yards, had two 1,000 rushers and a quarterback that threw for 2,900 yards.  

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

