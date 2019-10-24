Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
VINELAND — The Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis individual singles championship match between Cedar Creek teammates Jenna Crawford and Charisse Tigrado took 2 hours and 25 minutes Thursday.
The last half of the match was played under the lights at Vineland High School, and that was fitting because it was certainly a prime-time match.
Crawford, a sophomore, won it 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in a match with brilliant returns and long volleys.
The Mainland Regional team of sophomores Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner won the CAL doubles title, beating Vineland’s Tabitha Gentiletti and Isabella Cagno 6-2, 6-4.
The third set of the CAL singles match started at 1-1 and it stayed close until Crawford prevailed.
“I’ve played challenge matches against her,” said Crawford, a 15-year-old sophomore from Galloway Township. “She’s a really good player. I lost all four times I played against her. I really had to make sure I had the endurance to play and to keep the ball in and not get down on myself mentally. It feels really good (to win the CAL title). I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and I’m really proud of myself that I did this.”
Tigrado, the Pirates’ No. 1 singles player, was the only singles or doubles player to reach a CAL final last year and this year. She lost in the 2018 singles final to Egg Harbor Township’s Emily Manzo.
“It was good,” said Tigrado, a 16-year-old junior Galloway Township, of Thursday’s match. “She’s a really good player, and she’s one of my good friends, too. Everyone was tired at the end.”
Cedar Creek coach Nicole Rose said it was a win-win going into the match.
“We couldn’t have asked for anything more today,” said Rose. “We got the first CAL champion in Cedar Creek history, and that match was perfectly played.”
In the doubles match, Geubtner and Carson trailed 2-0 in the first set, but took command and won it 6-2.
The Vineland team kept it close in the second set, but the Mustangs never trailed.
“Honestly, at the beginning of the season I wasn’t expecting it, so it feels so good right now,” said Geubtner, a 15-year-old sophomore from Northfield. “We actually both haven’t played tennis very long, two years.”
Carson also said it felt awesome to be a CAL champion.
“I couldn’t have done it without my partner,” said Carson, a 15-year-old sophomore from Linwood. “We’ve come a really long way since the start. It’s really fun playing with her.
“They were up, but we got rolling and won the first set. They were tough. We’ve gone three sets with them twice this season.”
Mainland coach Kathy Yohe said Carson and Geubtner are undefeated this year except for South Jersey tournaments.
“They’ve had a few hard-fought three-set matches, and they fought to the end and won,” Yohe said. “I’m very proud of them, and they’re amazing girls besides.”
