The Cedar Creek High School baseball team finished last season with its first winning record since 2016 and advanced to the sectional semifinals.
This spring was supposed to be even better.
The Pirates feature three senior pitchers bound for NCAA Division I programs in 2021: Luke Vaks (Old Dominion University), Steven Kaenzig (Hofstra) and David Hagaman (West Virginia).
The rotation also includes seniors Sean Brady (Goldey-Beacom) and Joe Hamill (Bloomsburg), both headed to Division II schools.
But that talent might not have the chance to flourish due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order.
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Cedar Creek coach Ryan Flannery said. “Obviously everyone is in the same boat. But we have been looking forward to this season for three years.
“We said three years ago when everyone was younger that (2020) could be our year. We were looking to get our program back on the map.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most sports in the state, announced Friday it remains hopeful for a spring season.
If schools resume and competitions begin before May 25, the season will end with sectional championships. New Jersey schools are currently closed indefinitely.
If competitions start after May 25, there will be no sectional tournaments. But individual leagues and conferences can run competitions until June 30.
“It’s definitely tough,” said Kaenzig, 17, of Mullica Township. “But we are all optimistic. You can look at it and say, ‘man, this stinks,’ or look at it as an opportunity to get an edge on your opponents and get better. It’s not a time to get lazy on our couch.”
Last season, Cedar Creek finished 16-10 and advanced to the South Jersey Group II semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
The Pirates’ goal this spring was to win the Cape-Atlantic League National, earn a berth in the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and ultimately capture a state championship.
“The expectations were huge,” Kaenzig said. “We expected nothing less than a state championship. Our confidence was really high.”
Last season, Vaks was 4-3 with a 1.66 ERA. The right-handed pitcher struck out 69 and walked 18 in 38 innings. He was a first-team Press All-Star.
In 33 innings, Hagaman struck out 49 and allowed just 15 earned runs and posted a 3.18 ERA. He added 33 hits, 24 RBIs and a .393 batting average.
“Yeah it’s really disappointing,” said Vaks, 17, of Mays Landing. “We worked so hard for such a long time and for it to get shutdown like this, it’s just crazy.”
Kaenzig suffered an early-season hip injury last spring, which made him miss some time. He still put together a solid junior campaign.
In 25 1/3 innings, Kaenzig struck out 23, allowed two earned runs, walked nine and posted a 0.56 ERA. The right-hander added five RBIs and scored three runs in nine games.
Kaenzig started the sectional semifinals last spring when the Pirates lost 2-1 to West Deptford on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. He allowed just two hits in 5 1/3 innings, getting the no-decision.
He looked at this season as redemption.
“I’m a strong believer in staying positive,” Kaenzig said. "If we all stay positive, we will get through this together. It is a bummer, but it is what is right now”
Vaks played with the majority of the Pirates’ pitching staff since he was around 12 years old. He wanted their final season together to be better than this.
“We expected a lot of good things (this season),” Vaks said. “We were so prepared, and we’re better from last year. Losing to West Deptford (in the semifinals) really put a hunger in us.”
Despite being disappointed that their talent might not have the opportunity to shine, the Pirates are remaining optimistic.
But Flannery said they “understand the possibility of not having a season.”
“I just really feel for the kids,” Flannery said. “As a coach, we always have next year. But the seniors don’t. Yeah, some are going off to play big college ball, but that’s not going to replace their senior year of high school.
“I feel bad they are missing this opportunity to bond with each other and play one last time with their best friends. It’s just an unfortunate circumstance.”
