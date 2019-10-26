EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School football team scored on four of its five first-half drives Saturday afternoon.
But what happened before that was also significant.
The program honored its senior players, cheerleaders and band members about 20 minutes before kickoff.
Louie Barrios, along with the other seniors, made a major impact and led the Pirates to a 47-12 victory over Delsea Regional in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game.
Barrios threw for 257 yards with five touchdowns.
“We (the seniors) knew coming out here this could be our last game, potentially, on this field, depending on if playoff seedings don’t work the way we want,” said Barrios, 17, of Egg Harbor City. “So we just wanted to leave here with a bang. We talked a lot about how we wanted to go out right on this field.”
Barrios connected with fellow senior Manny Reid for a 40-yard touchdown on Cedar Creek’s first drive. Barrios found Reid again on the ensuing drive for an 11-yard score.
Reid finished the game with 51 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards.
“We all came in knowing it was a big game for us (seniors),” Reid said. “I now it was Senior Day, and emotions were all high, but I know we were all locked-in after a great week at practice. Delsea is a good opponent. We didn’t care what their record was. We just came and showed what we can do.”
Aaron Richardson caught a 12-yard touch pass early in the second quarter. Jeremy Taylor rushed for a 30-yard score with 2 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in regulation.
On defense, Tyler Hendrickson recovered two fumbles. Malachi “Max” Melton recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown that capped the scoring.
All those players are seniors.
“I think it was motivating for them knowing it was their last regular-season game on this field,” Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said. “It is a great senior class. Just some high-character kids. Kids we just love to death. It’s great to see them finish their last regular-season game on this field with a performance like this. It is a special day.”
Cedar Creek (6-2) improved its playoff seeding in the South Jersey Group II playoffs. The Pirates are also in contention for the division title, already having defeated Willingboro (7-1) and Woodrow Wilson (5-2).
“We are getting down towards the end,” Watson said. “We knew it would be a big one. They are a good program, and definitely not a team you want to overlook.”
“It feels good. I think it helped to position us in a pretty good spot moving forward. We will see how it plays out.”
JoJo Bermudez, who finished with 102 receiving yards, caught two touchdowns, including a 66-yarder in the third quarter. That play came one drive after a Barrios fumble resulted in a touchdown for Delsea.
But Barrios clearly responded well.
“We have to prepare every week like we are 0-0 again,” Barrios said about the playoffs that begin in two weeks.
“No matter who the opponent is, we need to come out perfect on all cylinders. We don’t really focus on the opponent, we just really try to perfect us and what we have to do.”
Cedar Creek concludes its regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at Camden Catholic.
“We just have to keep working,” Reid said. “It doesn’t matter who we play next week, we have to keep grinding.”
Delsea Reg 0 0 12 0— 12
Cedar Creek 21 6 7 13— 47
FIRST QUARTER
CC— Reid 40 pass from Barrios (Manning kick)
CC— Reid 11 pass from Barrios (Manning kick)
CC— Bermudez 23 pass from Barrios (Manning kick)
SECOND QUARTER
CC—Richardson 12 pass from Barrios (kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
DR— Trey Simmons fumble return (kick failed)
CC— Bermudez 66 pass from Barrios (Manning kick)
DR— Stewart 8 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
CC— Taylor 30 run (kick failed)
CC— Melton fumble return (Manning kick)
Records: Cedar Creek 6-2; Delsea Reg. 2-5.
Cherokee 7, St. Augustine Prep 20 - FINAL
The Hermits, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 4-3.
Kanye Udoh rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Raikes added a rushing touchdown. Luke Snyder made two field goals.
Cherokee fell to 3-4.
Kingsway Regional 27, Holy Spirit 47 - FINAL
Egg Harbor Township 18, Bridgeton 12 - FINAL
The Egg Harbor Township football team beat Bridgeton 18-12 in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game.
For the Eagles, junior Christopher Decker had 22 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Avery McKim had 12 carries for 81 yards. Quarterback Christian Rando was 7 of 15 for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown.For Bridgeton, Domitris Mosley caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from James Smith. Later in the game, Jymere Melendez caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jermaine Bell.
EHT improved to 3-4.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-6.
EHT 0 6 6 6—18
Bridgeton 0 6 0 6—12
SECOND QUARTER
E— Decker 1 run (kick fail)
B— Mosley 17 pass from Smith (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
E— Decker 9 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
E— Rando 1 run (conversion fail)
B— Melendez 17 pass from Bell (conversion fail)
Millville 36, Atlantic City 2 - FINAL
Pitman 20, Cumberland Regional 14 - FINAL
Pleasantville 21, Buena Regional 14 - FINAL
Southern Regional 0, St. John Vianney 21 - FINAL
Lacey Township 17, Point Borough 7 - FINAL
Asbury Park 15, Barnegat 9 - FINAL
Eastern Regional 21, Hammonton 35 - FINAL
The Blue Devils improved to 6-2 with the win over Eastern.
The Vikings fell to 4-3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.