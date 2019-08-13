The Phillies admitted there's a problem Tuesday morning.
Their solution stunned the baseball world.
Philadelphia named former manager Charlie Manuel - one of the most beloved figures in franchise history - as its hitting coach, the club announced.
Manuel replaces John Mallee, who has been criticized all season. Philadelphia (60-58) began Tuesday in wild-card contention but in fourth place in the NL East.
Manuel, 75, was a a senior advisor to the Phillies general manager Matt Klentak. He has been a constant presence around Citizens Bank Park the past few weeks.
Manuel managed the Phillies from 2005-13. He led the Phillies to five straight National League East titles from 2007-11 and the 2008 World Series championship. He is the winningest manager in Phillies history with 780 career victories.
PHILADELPHIA - Charlie Manuel stood fuming in the middle of the clubhouse.
Manuel made his baseball name as a hitting coach with the Cleveland Indians in the early 1990s. Hall of Fame first baseman Jim Thome credits Manuel for much of his success.
In July of 2010, Manuel as manager fired Milt Thompson as the Phillies hitting coach and replaced him with Greg Gross.
The Phillies were six games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves at the time. Philadelphia rallied to win the division.
"I realized we have to do something," Manuel said at the time.
The Phillies currently find themselves in a similar position.
Their offense has floundered all season despite the high-profile off-season additions of Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura.
Philadelphia began Tuesday ranked ninth in runs scored (557), 19th in on-base percentage (.322), 12th in slugging percentage (.417) and 11th in home runs (149) in th 15-team National League.
The Phillies are scheduled to play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Check back for more on this developing story.
