Chase Petty’s fastball tops out at 97 mph.
The right-handed pitcher is committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
The Mainland Regional High School junior has wowed scouts all over the country at national showcase events.
But for all his accomplishments and skills, most South Jersey high school baseball fans have only heard about and not seen Petty pitch.
Through no fault of his own, the Somers Point resident has thrown about 30 career innings for the Mustangs.
“Chase is a tremendous pitcher,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “He’s a great infielder. He’s a middle-of-the order hitter. The rest of South Jersey and New Jersey has kind of read the rankings, but they haven’t gotten a chance to see him in person like we have.”
A knee injury cost Petty much of his sophomore season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far wiped out this spring.
“I’m bummed about the high school season,” Petty said. “I was really looking forward to it.”
Petty, 17, comes from a baseball family. His father, Robert ,is a longtime youth coach. Kern played for a Babe Ruth team coached by Robert more than 20 years ago.
Petty’s older brothers, Bailey Fieger, 24, and Logan Petty, 19, also played baseball. Logan graduated from Mainland last season and plans to continue his baseball career next spring at Rowan College at Gloucester County.
The first place Chase’s mother, Bonnie, took him after he was born and left the hospital was a Northfield Redbirds youth travel team baseball game.
“Baseball is like my life,” Petty said. “I always had a passion for the game. Every time I was on the field, I felt like all my problems went away. It was always like an escape for me.”
Chase grew up in Millville and yes, he has met Millville native and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. They’ve met on more than one occasion, the most memorable moment coming when Trout autographed baseballs for Chase and his brothers during an auction at Lakeside Middle School in Millville.
The Petty family moved to Somers Point during the winter of Petty’s freshman season.
He began that spring on Mainland’s junior varsity as a pitcher and shortstop.
“We always say dominate a level, and you’ll move up,” Kern said. “Chase was hitting about .600 two weeks into his freshman year. We were like, ‘It’s time for him to move up.’ ”
Petty threw about 15 innings as a freshman. Expectations were high for his sophomore season.
But he tore the meniscus in his knee sliding into third base on a triple on the Mustangs' early-season trip to Florida.
Petty returned at the end of the season. He struck out 12 and allowed one unearned run in seven innings as the Mustangs lost to Absegami 1-0 in a South Jersey Group III first-round playoff game.
“I am a 'come right at you' type of guy,” Petty said describing his approach on the mound. “You could be the best player in the country, and that’s not going to stop me. I’ve always liked the clutch situations.”
This spring was supposed to a breakout season for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty. Instead, he has spent the past few months strengthening his legs and core and working on his mechanics.
It’s not just the speed of his fastball that makes him tough to hit. The pitch not only averages 94 mph but has plenty of late movement.
Petty also throws a tight slider that averages 82 mph and has developed a changeup in the lows 80s that he now calls his second best pitch. The difference in velocity between his fastball and slider and changeup keeps batters off balance.
If that’s not enough, he’s also honing a sharp-breaking curveball.
“To get to the next level, you need a good three-pitch mix,” Petty said. “To be a big leaguer, you need a good four-pitch mix.”
Petty is as quiet off the mound as he is imposing on it.
“If you saw him walking the halls (of Mainland), he’s not loud. He’s not boisterous,” Kern said. “You couldn’t pick him. He just keeps to himself and works really, really hard at his craft.”
Petty is a 2021 MLB draft prospect, but but both he and Kern say right now he’s fully committed to Florida. Petty visited the school in November. Shortly after that, he announced his decision to go there during a restaurant party with teammates.
“They have a great coaching staff, great players and a great facility,” Petty said. “I fell in love with the place once I stepped foot on the campus.”
As for the present, what he wants most of all is an opportunity to pitch and play in front of his friends and classmates. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has yet to cancel the spring season, but the number of viable days left to play are quickly dwindling.
“This is where I’m from," Petty said. "For everyone to see what I can do and what I’m capable of, it would be everything to me.”
