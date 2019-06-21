PHILADELPHIA — Chase Utley has one big problem in retirement.
The former Phillies great now coaches his son’s youth baseball teams.
“One thing I can’t figure out yet: They won’t listen to me when I try to give them baseball advice,” Utley said. “They listen to the other coaches, but for some reason, they won’t listen to me.”
Utley retired after last season. The Phillies honored him Friday with a ceremony before Philadelphia played the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Utley’s wife, Jennifer, and their sons Ben, 7, and Max, 4, were on hand for the festivities.
“Thank you, the fans of the Philadelphia,” Utley told a sold-out ballpark. “Thank you for motivating me. Thank you for being straight forward. Thank you for picking me up when I was down. Thank you for being loyal. Overall, just thank you for being the best fans in baseball.”
Utley is one of the most iconic athletes in Philadelphia history. He led the Phillies to five straight National League East titles from 2007 to 2011 and the 2008 World Series championship.