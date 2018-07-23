Chase Utley will probably make his last appearance at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as an active player Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Utley, 39, and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series against the Phillies at 7:05 p.m. Monday. Utley announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the season. He is batting .243 with one home run and 14 RBIs this season.
It is sure to be an emotional three games for fans. His gritty playing style and his ability to come through in the most critical spots made Utley one of the most iconic athletes in Philadelphia history. He led the Phillies to five straight National League East titles from 2007-2011 and the 2008 World Series championship.