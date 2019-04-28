A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League and Burlington County leads, the Colonial and Olympic conferences and the Ocean County division of the Shore Conference.
Locals teams in bold. Records through Saturday. Last week's rankings in parentheses where applicable.
Baseball
1. Cherry Hill West (3) 11-0
2. Bishop Eustace (6) 11-3
3. St. Augustine Prep (2) 10-2
4. Gloucester Catholic (1) 8-1
5. Shawnee (8) 12-1
6. Jackson Memorial (4) 11-2
7. Highland Regional (UR) 10-1
8. Delran (UR) 10-1
9. Moorestown (UR) 6-0
10. Eastern (7) 9-2
11. Mainland Regional (11) 8-2
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1) 12-1
2. Northern Burlington (4) 6-2
3. Burlington Township (5) 7-2
4. Bordentown (6) 11-2
5. Central Regional (3) 14-1
6. Millville (2) 11-2
7. St. Joseph (7) 17-0
8. Kingsway Regional (8) 9-2
9. Hammonton (9) 10-2
10. Gloucester Tech (11) 12-4
11. Mainland Regional (10) 10-4
Boys Tennis
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 8-0
2. St. Augustine (3) 11-0
3. Lenape (4) 7-1
4. Moorestown (5) 8-7
5. Haddonfield (2) 10-4
6. Kingsway Regional (6) 9-3
7. Mainland Regional (7) 8-1
8. Clearview (8) 9-2
9. Toms River North (9) 6-1
10. Woodstown (10) 7-2
11. Millville (11) 8-3
Boys Track and Field
1. Rancocas Valley (1)
2. Haddonfield (2)
3. Pleasantville (3)
4. Egg Harbor Township (4)
5. Millville (5)
6. Deptford (6)
7. Highland Regional (7)
8. Paul VI (8)
9. Toms River South (9)
10. Kingsway Regional (10)
11. Delsea Regional (11)
Girls Track and Field
1. Haddonfield (1)
2. Millville (2)
3. Eastern (3)
4. Rancocas Valley (4)
5. Winslow Township (5)
6. Woodrow Wilson (6)
7. Atlantic City (7)
8. Paul VI (8)
9. Delsea Regional (9)
10. Southern Regional (10)
11. Egg Harbor Township (11)
