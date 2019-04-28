041419_spt_bridgetonrelays 1

Pleasantville’s Quentin Bundy, center, is hugged by teammate Irvin Marabel after receiving the Track Athlete of the Meet trophy at the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League and Burlington County leads, the Colonial and Olympic conferences and the Ocean County division of the Shore Conference.

Locals teams in bold. Records through Saturday. Last week's rankings in parentheses where applicable.

Baseball

1. Cherry Hill West (3) 11-0

2. Bishop Eustace (6) 11-3

3. St. Augustine Prep (2) 10-2

4. Gloucester Catholic (1) 8-1

5. Shawnee (8) 12-1

6. Jackson Memorial (4) 11-2

7. Highland Regional (UR) 10-1

8. Delran (UR) 10-1

9. Moorestown (UR) 6-0

10. Eastern (7) 9-2

11. Mainland Regional (11) 8-2

Softball

1. Donovan Catholic (1) 12-1

2. Northern Burlington (4) 6-2

3. Burlington Township (5) 7-2

4. Bordentown (6) 11-2

5. Central Regional (3) 14-1

6. Millville (2) 11-2

7. St. Joseph (7) 17-0

8. Kingsway Regional (8) 9-2

9. Hammonton (9) 10-2

10. Gloucester Tech (11) 12-4

11. Mainland Regional (10) 10-4

Boys Tennis

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 8-0

2. St. Augustine (3) 11-0

3. Lenape (4) 7-1

4. Moorestown (5) 8-7

5. Haddonfield (2) 10-4

6. Kingsway Regional (6) 9-3

7. Mainland Regional (7) 8-1

8. Clearview (8) 9-2

9. Toms River North (9) 6-1

10. Woodstown (10) 7-2

11. Millville (11) 8-3

Boys Track and Field

1. Rancocas Valley (1)

2. Haddonfield (2)

3. Pleasantville (3)

4. Egg Harbor Township (4)

5. Millville (5)

6. Deptford (6)

7. Highland Regional (7)

8. Paul VI (8)

9. Toms River South (9)

10. Kingsway Regional (10)

11. Delsea Regional (11)

Girls Track and Field

1. Haddonfield (1)

2. Millville (2)

3. Eastern (3)

4. Rancocas Valley (4)

5. Winslow Township (5)

6. Woodrow Wilson (6)

7. Atlantic City (7)

8. Paul VI (8)

9. Delsea Regional (9)

10. Southern Regional (10)

11. Egg Harbor Township (11)

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments