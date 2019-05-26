A ranking of high school teams that play in the Cape-Atlantic and Burlington County leagues, the Colonial and Olympic conferences and the Ocean County divisions of the Shore Conference. Local teams in bold. Records through Saturday. Last week's ranking in parenthesis.
Boys Track and Field
1. Delsea Regional (2)
2. Egg Harbor Township (4)
3. Deptford (5)
4. Haddonfield (UR)
5. Jackson Memorial (3)
6. Rancocas Valley (1)
7. Haddon Heights (6)
8. Willingboro (UR)
9. Millville (10)
10. Kingsway Regional (UR)
11. Haddon Township (UR)
Girls Track and Field
1. Millville (1)
2. Rancocas Valley (2)
3. Haddonfield (3)
4. Winslow Township (4)
5. Southern Regional (6)
6 Paul VI (7)
7. Egg Harbor Township (8)
8. Kingsway Regional (11)
9. Eastern (5)
10. Timber Creek (9)
11. Ocean City (10)
Baseball
1. Haddonfield (3) 21-3
2. St. Augustine Prep (5) 22-4
3. Cherry Hill West (7) 22-3
4. Cherry Hill East (8) 17-3
5. Gloucester Catholic (10) 18-5
6. Triton (11) 19-3
7. Shawnee (1) 19-7
8. Eastern Regional (UR) 20-8
9. Jackson Memorial (2) 20-5
10. Bishop Eustace (4 ) 21-7
11. Egg Harbor Township (UR) 13-11
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1) 24-1
2. Delsea Regional (9) 19-3
3. Kingsway Regional (UR) 17-5
4. Millville (2) 18-3
5. Bordentown (UR) 18-6
6. St. Joseph (5) 28-2
7. Buena Regional (UR) 22-4
8. Shawnee (UR) 14-6
9. Vineland (10) 20-7
10. Burlington Township (7) 18-6
11. Mainland Regional (4) 20-7
