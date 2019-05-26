Group I and IV track sectional

Millville's Cartier Gray stretches over the final hurdle during a preliminary heat of the group IV 110 meter hurdles on Saturday.

 ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press

A ranking of high school teams that play in the Cape-Atlantic and Burlington County leagues, the Colonial and Olympic conferences and the Ocean County divisions of the Shore Conference. Local teams in bold. Records through Saturday. Last week's ranking in parenthesis.

Boys Track and Field

1. Delsea Regional (2)

2. Egg Harbor Township (4)

3. Deptford (5)

4. Haddonfield (UR)

5. Jackson Memorial (3)

6. Rancocas Valley (1)

7. Haddon Heights (6)

8. Willingboro (UR)

9. Millville (10)

10. Kingsway Regional (UR)

11. Haddon Township (UR)

Girls Track and Field

1. Millville (1)

2. Rancocas Valley (2)

3. Haddonfield (3)

4. Winslow Township (4)

5. Southern Regional (6)

6 Paul VI (7)

7. Egg Harbor Township (8)

8. Kingsway Regional (11)

9. Eastern (5)

10. Timber Creek (9)

11. Ocean City (10)

Baseball

1. Haddonfield (3) 21-3

2. St. Augustine Prep (5) 22-4

3. Cherry Hill West (7) 22-3

4. Cherry Hill East (8) 17-3

5. Gloucester Catholic (10) 18-5

6. Triton (11) 19-3

7. Shawnee (1) 19-7

8. Eastern Regional (UR) 20-8

9. Jackson Memorial (2) 20-5

10. Bishop Eustace (4 ) 21-7

11. Egg Harbor Township (UR) 13-11

Softball

1. Donovan Catholic (1) 24-1

2. Delsea Regional (9) 19-3

3. Kingsway Regional (UR) 17-5

4. Millville (2) 18-3

5. Bordentown (UR) 18-6

6. St. Joseph (5) 28-2

7. Buena Regional (UR) 22-4

8. Shawnee (UR) 14-6

9. Vineland (10) 20-7

10. Burlington Township (7) 18-6

11. Mainland Regional (4) 20-7

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments