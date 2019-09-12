Buena Regional High School’s boys soccer team beat Cape May Tech 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division matchup Thursday.
Jaden Delvalle and Charlie Saglimbeni each scored to help the Chiefs get their first win of the season. TJ Cheli made 15 saves.
Cape May Tech fell to 1-2.
Wildwood Catholic 9,
St. Joseph 2
Sean Dougherty had five goals for Wildwood Catholic (3-0). Matt Moretti scored twice, and Conor Farrell and Ben Church each scored once. Tyler Cruz made three saves.
St. Joseph fell to 0-2. No other information was available.
Pleasantville 11,
Holy Spirit 0
Melvin Casco had three goals and four assists for Pleasantville (2-1). Elmer Barahona had three goals and two assists. Daniel Lincona had three goals. Jair Morales had a goal and an assist. Josh Cortes added a goal.
Holy Spirit fell to 2-1.
Southern Reg. 1,
Brick Memorial 0
Luke Hart scored for the Rams (2-0-1).
Justin DiRosa had six saves for Brick (0-3).
From Wednesday
Mainland Reg. 2,
Ocean City 0
Devon Ford had a goal and an assist for Mainland (2-0). Nick Bozzi added a goal, and Zach Matik had seven saves.
Kyle Plenn had 11 saves for Ocean City (1-1).
Clayton 3,
Wildwood 0
Clayton (3-1) was led by Gabriel Burke with one goal and an assist.
Austen Teschko and Anthony Dewees each had a goal. Jose Marinero gave an assist. Goalie Luke Koenig had seven saves.
Wildwood’s (0-2) Seamus Fynes made 18 saves.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Lacey Twp. 0
Pinelands (2-1) shut out Lacey (1-1) on two John Hart goals and five saves from Gavin Harris.
Antony Aguilar had an assist.
Lacey goalie Garrett Sayre made seven saves.
ACIT 3,
Bridgeton 1
ACIT (1-2) got goals by Benny Sanchez, Chris Benedek and Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez in its first win of the season.
Manolo Franco, George Nomah and Sanchez-Gonzalez all had assists.
Goalie Niko Rzotkiewicz made six saves.
Bridgeton (1-2) had an unassisted goal from Uriel Reboseno.
Middle Twp. 4
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
David Gardner scored twice for the Panthers (3-1). Max Gilbert scored once and had one assist. Teo Dimitrov scored once. Gavin Dolack made three saves.
Jordan Pierce scored the lone goal for the Caper Tigers (0-1). Mark Ryan made two saves.
Vineland 8,
Atlantic City 1
Vineland (2-2) had 13 shots on goal in its 8-1 victory over Atlantic City (0-3).
Denis Maguire and Jude Hill each had two goals for the Fighting Clan. Macguire had two assists, as well.
Usmar Barrera, Hugo Hernandez, Oscar Perez and Lance Saero each scored. Cesar Vaquero and Hernandez had an assist. David Fanucci had two assists.
Vineland played three goalies: Jacob Markizon, Jeremiah Jimenez and Oscar Ruiz. Each had two saves.
Atlantic City’s lone goal came from Mohamed Camara. Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco had five saves, and Sergio Agnon had four.
Triton Reg. 5,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Joe Bilgic had seven saves for Triton (3-1). Chad Mathias had seven saves for Cumberland (1-2).
