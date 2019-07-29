PHILADELPHIA — Cornerback Orlando Scandrick and wide receiver DeSean Jackson have been friends since childhood.
Now they're teammates.
Signing a one-year contract for the Eagles meant Scandrick would be reunited with Jackson, who rejoined the team in an offseason trade. The two grew up about a block apart in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Crenshaw and remained close through the years, even during a rivalry when Scandrick played for Dallas and Jackson was with the Eagles and Washington.
"I've known that dude forever," Jackson said after Monday's training camp workout at the NovaCare Complex.
It's a friendship that dates more than 20 years, but this marks the first time they've played on the same team.
They were rivals through Pop Warner, high school and the NFL. Jackson played for national power Long Beach Polytechnic High School, while Scandrick was a running back and defensive back at Los Alamitos.
After Jackson played at University of California and Boise State, the Eagles took him in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft, while the Cowboys drafted Scandrick in the fifth round that same year.
"We've known each other since we were 7 or 8 years old," Scandrick said. "But this is the first time we've ever been on the same team. I'm really looking forward to it."
They played against each other twice a year from 2008 to 2013 as part of the intense Eagles-Cowboys rivalry but always remained friends.
Carson Wentz took every possible repetition Saturday.
In March 2015, when Jackson was with Washington, his mother, Gayle Jackson, hosted a Reading Pajama Party at the 186th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles as part of the Professional Football Players Mothers Association (PFPMA). Scandrick's mother, LaTonya Scandrick, joined in.
Scandrick is the first former Cowboy to join the Eagles since running back DeMarco Murray in 2015. Jackson told him the quickest way to endear himself to the Eagles fans was to disassociate himself from his decade with Dallas.
"'Do everything you can to change the perception of being a Cowboy,'" Jackson said he told Scandrick on Saturday after he signed. "'Just keep working hard, and the fans will like you.'"
Scandrick, 32, signed with the Eagles after spending last season with Kansas City. Jackson, 32, returned to the Eagles after three seasons in Washington and two in Tampa Bay.
Before he signed with the Eagles, Scandrick called Jackson for his opinion.
"He asked if he should come to Philadelphia and I said, 'Yeah, man, it's a good opportunity,'" Jackson said. "He's a great player. It's much better to have him on your team than to play against him."
Scandrick worked primarily in the slot with the second-team defense during his first practice Monday, but the instability surrounding the secondary could mean more playing time.
Cornerback Jalen Mills has yet to practice because of a foot injury suffered last season. Ronald Darby has been limited to individual drills after tearing a ligament in his knee last season. Cre'Von LeBlanc suffered a sprained foot Saturday and did not practice Monday.
Scandrick brings some much-needed veteran depth. He's played 146 career regular-season and playoff games with 460 tackles, nine interceptions and 12 and a half sacks.
"I was looking for a team that would be a good fit for me, and DeSean helped convince me to come here," Scandrick said. "I wanted a team that had great players, a great coaching staff and a winning culture.
"Playing for the Cowboys is the farthest thing from my mind. The Cowboys are the past, and this is the future."
There is still a friendly rivalry, however.
It didn't happen Monday, but there will come a time when Scandrick will be asked to cover Jackson during a practice.
"He don't want to guard me," Jackson said with a smile.
