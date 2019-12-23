ABSECON — Christian Kalinowski’s black eye showed just how tough Holy Spirit High School’s win over Atlantic City was Monday night.
His postgame smile showed what the victory meant.
Kalinowski scored 20 points to lead the Spartans to a 54-48 win over Atlantic City in the always highly anticipated matchup between these boys basketball rivals.
“This is a great, great rivalry,” Kalinowski said. “A.C.-Holy Spirit — it goes back to when the schools started. It’s a great competition to be a part of.”
Spirit closed the game with a 7-0 run. Kalinowski’s driving layup with 1 minute, 10 seconds left gave the Spartans the lead for good. The 6-foot-2 senior scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
“We needed someone to score,” he said. “I knew I had to step up and do my thing. I’m a senior, and I do have to step up. I had to give my team a win.”
In addititon to Kalinowski’s contributions, Spartans 6-8 center Joe Glenn blocked six shots and scored nine points.
Senior forward Stephen Byard led the Vikings with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Kalinowski got his black eye in the third quarter while scrambling for a rebound.
“I just had to battle through it,” he said, “and play through it for my team.”
Fans filled Holy Spirit’s gym to watch the game.
Atlantic City (1-2) appeared headed for a comfortable win as it led by seven at the end of the first quarter.
Spirit (2-1) methodically grinded its way back into the game.
“We just had to calm down and run our own offense,” Kalinowksi said. “We couldn’t let them speed us up. Just taking it possession by possession.”
Kalinowski and Jack Cella sank back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half and give Spirit a 28-26 lead.
Atlantic City rallied and appeared on the verge of taking control again when senior Teriq Chapman (12 points) sank a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 39-34 lead with 1:03 left in the third quarter.
But Spirit did not fade away.
Kalinowski sank a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer off an inbounds play and then made a back-door layup off a pass from Glenn to tie the score at 39 with 7:16 left in the game.
The final 4:30 featured seven lead changes.
Once Kalinowski gave Spirit the lead for good, the Spartans clinched the victory with a Henry Rovillard free throw, another Kalinowski basket and two Jahmir Smith foul shots.
Holy Spirit has won two straight after the opening the season with a loss to Wildwood Catholic, the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11. The Spartans will play later this week in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood.
“This is a big win for us,” Kalinowski said. “Wildwood Catholic was a tough loss. But being able to bounce back and beat a real good A.C. team gives us momentum heading into the Christmas tournament.”
Atlantic City 15 11 13 9—48
Holy Spirit.8 14 15 17—54
A.C. – Frederick 2, Chapman 12, Blakeley 8, Byard 17, Daley 2, Watson 5, Palms 2
H.S. – Kalinowski 20, Cella 7, Glenn 8, H. Rovillard 9, Smith 6, J. Rovillard 4
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.