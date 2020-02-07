Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mainland Regional High School’s Kareem Spence looks for help under the basket against Hoy Spirit plays, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Gavin Gillespie has a shot blocked by Mainland Regional High School’s JaQuan Mace, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Henry Roviland tries to block a shot by Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook in the first quarter aganst at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith reaches in for the ball against Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur sinks a free throw despite distracting Hoy Spirit fans, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Zach Matik blocks a shot by Hoy Spirit’s Christian Kalinowski, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School fans cheer on their team against Hoy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Kareem Spence looks for help under the basket against Hoy Spirit plays, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Joe Glenn shoots against Mainland Regional High School’s Zach Matik, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Gavin Gillespie has a shot blocked by Mainland Regional High School’s JaQuan Mace, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith tries to get around Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Christian Kalinowski lays one up in the first quarter aganst Mainland Regional High School at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook has his shot blocked by Holy Spirit’s Joe Glenn, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook dribbles around Hoy Spirit’s Jack Rovilard, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Jack Cella shoots in the first quarter aganst Mainland Regional High School at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur brings up the ball against Hoy Spirit, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Henry Roviland tries to block a shot by Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook in the first quarter aganst at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit fans cheer against Mainland Regional High School at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit fans cheer against Mainland Regional High School at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith reaches in for the ball against Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Jack Roviland shoots against Mainland Regional High School, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur sinks a free throw despite distracting Hoy Spirit fans, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Joe Glenn attempts to block a shot by Mainland Regional High School’s Jake Cook, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazur shoots against Hoy Spirit,’s Jahmir Smith, in the second quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hoy Spirit’s Christian Kalinowski brings the ball up against Mainland Regional High School, int the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mainland Regional High School’s Luke Mazar crashes into Hoy Spirit’s Christian Malinowski, in the first quarter, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
