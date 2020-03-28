CJ LaFragola sat on the bench in the top of the ninth inning.
There was no guarantee he would make his collegiate baseball debut in the 0-0 game March 6 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. But Sacred Heart University coach Nick Restaino called LaFragola’s No. 11 to pinch run after Stephen Thibault walked.
The 22-year-old from Little Egg Harbor Township persisted through several pickoff attempts, stole second base and then scored for a 1-0 Pioneers win over Ball State.
Almost a year ago to the day, LaFragola wasn’t digging into the dirt looking to make a break for second base. He wasn’t even at Sacred Heart. LaFragola was rolling around the mat at Brown University preparing for his third and final appearance in the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.
Last fall, the 2015 St. Joseph High School graduate wasn’t taking batting practice during fall baseball sessions. He donned a Pioneers football helmet and participated in thud contact practices in preparation for the season.
LaFragola had a fifth year of athletic eligibility left from the NCAA to compete outside of wrestling. He took advantage of a rare opportunity and can now call himself a three-sport D-I athlete.
“I love it. I get a little extra attention, especially on the baseball team,” LaFragola said by telephone March 10.
The appearance in the win over Ball State was the first of just two times he got into a game. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA announced it would cancel the championship seasons for spring sports.
“For me, personally, it stung,” he said March 22. “I was just starting to become an asset to the team.
“I know what it feels like to be done,” he added, alluding to the end of his wrestling career last year. “I felt bad for my fellow seniors. That was their first time losing their sport.”
Versatile Wildcat
LaFragola was a three-sport standout at St. Joe and The Press 2014-15 Male Athlete of the Year. He led the Wildcats’ football team to an undefeated season and a state championship, placed second at the state individual wrestling tournament and led the Cape-Atlantic League in home runs.
When LaFragola scored in that 1-0 Sacred Heart win, he dove into home plate “like Pete Rose,” he said, and was greeted by a mosh pit of teammates in the dugout.
“The baseball guys are funny about it,” he said. “They’re not used to having a crazy intense athlete on the team. They love it. They think it’s hilarious.”
As a graduate student, LaFragola was one of the oldest players on the Sacred Heart baseball team. He had brought the same intensity to the football field and the wrestling mat, cheering alongside his teammates and just showing he could lead by example despite not being on the field.
Mike Cooke, the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on the football team, saw it last fall. LaFragola played linebacker and started on special teams.
“On the first day, he’s in the front winning his sprints and encouraging guys he doesn’t even know from a fly on the wall,” said Cooke, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, who had recruited LaFragola when he was still at St. Joseph. “His first words to the team were, ‘We can do this.’ That was the first interaction with the team. It was outstanding.”
LaFragola graduated in May from Brown, an Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island, with a degree in business. He went a little south to Fairfield, Connecticut, to attend grad school at Sacred Heart, studying sports media.
Why not just do this all at Brown?
The original plan was to play on the Brown baseball team last season, but with wrestling ending about three weeks into the baseball season, it would have been almost a waste of time.
Because of that, and per Ivy League policy, LaFragola would have to skip the 2019-20 athletic season to play as a fifth-year student in 2020-21. And waiting that long wasn’t ideal either.
LaFragola had a ton of connections on Sacred Heart’s football team. Former St. Joe standout Gordon Hill, who had a cup of coffee with the San Diego Chargers in the 2016 NFL preseason, was an assistant there. Former teammates J.D. DiRenzo and twins Salaam and A’laam Horne were also on the team.
When Brown wrestled at Sacred Heart in February 2018, they all attended the match and began their pitch for LaFragola to join them in Connecticut. They made him aware of the NCAA’s rule under which he could be honored a fifth year of eligibility outside of wrestling if he enrolled at a different school.
“That planted the seed,” LaFragola said. “I was recruited by Sacred Heart my senior year in high school, and I was familiar with coach Cooke. I was very excited.”
Doing what he loves
When the late Holy Spirit football coach Bill Walsh, a mentor of LaFragola’s, was battling ALS, it hit a little too close to home. LaFragola’s paternal grandfather, Nick Gelormini, was also fighting the disease.
LaFragola’s connection to sports is fueled by his family. His parents, Chris and Karen, traveled to his Sacred Heart baseball games even though there was no guarantee C.J. would play. Chris coached his son in most of the sports he played growing up.
“It’s unimaginable,” Karen said. “He is an anomaly as far as sports go. He’s one of those kids who loves sports and loves being an athlete. No matter what he does, he does it top notch.”
His grandfather loved to watch him play football. Nick even bought CJ a new pair of cleats during his junior year in high school to replace a pair he had left on a bus. CJ scored four touchdowns in the first game with those new cleats, and he thanked his grandfather for “my lucky cleats.”
Having the chance for his grandfather to see him play football one more time in college was a motivator for CJ. Unfortunately, Gelormini lost his fight with ALS and died in early July, right before the 2019 season.
“I know he was watching up above. That meant a lot to me,” CJ said.
LaFragola noted that even though he may get another year to play baseball from the NCAA due to the lost season, his collegiate career is likely done. But he hinted that his sports career isn’t.
He’s fully embraced learning different roles through Sacred Heart’s esteemed sports media program. He sees a potential future in it, but the competitive juices that fuel him haven’t quite dried up yet.
He’s done some mixed martial arts training in Florida, refining the grappling skills he learned in wrestling. Next is learning how to strike. Will his sports career take him inside a cage?
“Ever since I was little, I wanted to make money doing something I loved,” he said. “I still think sports could be that.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.