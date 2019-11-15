Claressa Shields' bid to become the fastest three-division world champion in boxing history will take place in Atlantic City.
Shields (9-0, 2 KOs), who already has won titles at super-middleweight and middleweight, will face Croatia's Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization junior-middleweight titles on Jan. 10 at Ocean Casino Resort.
With a win over Habazin, Shields would become a three-division champion in her 10th fight. Vasily Lomachenko (featherweight, super-featherweight, super-lightweight) and Kosei Tanaka (minimum, junior-flyweight, flyweight) accomplished the feat in their 12th fights.
The bout, which will televised by Showtime Boxing and promoted by Salita Promotions, was originally scheduled for Aug. 1, but was postponed when Shields suffered a knee injury in training. They were also supposed to meet Oct. 5 in Flint, Michigan, but the fight was called off yet again when Habazin's trainer, James Ali Bashir, was attacked during the weigh-in.
Artis Mack, Shields' brother, was arrested and pleaded not guilty Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
"My goal is to become three-division champ faster than any man or woman than history," Shields said in a statement Friday. "This is a very significant fight for both of us. We have both trained really hard twice and great opportunities await the winner, so hopefully three times is the charm."
It marks the first world championship fight in Atlantic City since April 13, when Shields gained the WBO middleweight title with a decision over Christina Hammer at Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom.
Habazin, the former International Boxing Federation welterweight champ, will make her United States debut at Ocean's Ovation Hall. She's won five straight, including a decision over Eva Bajic in her last outing 11 months ago.
She is dedicating the fight to Bashir, who is from Newark.
"I feel like I'm fighting for James Ali Bashir, as well as for my own pride and respect," Habazin said in a statement. "Claressa is just a brief stop on my journey. I have bigger dreams and bigger shoes to fill in my life."
Shields-Habazin is part of a boxing doubleheader that weekend in Atlantic City. On Jan. 11, Philadelphia light-heavyweight Jesse Hart (26-2, 21 KOs) is scheduled to fight Joe Smith Jr. (24-3, 20 KOs), of Long Island, New York, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as part of a Top Rank Promotions card that will be shown on ESPN.
More news
The Jan. 10 card will also feature a World Boxing Association super-lightweight title eliminator between Shohjahon Ergashev (17-0, 15 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Las Vegas' Keith Hunter (11-0, 7 KOs). ... Ticket information will be released next week. ... Philadelphia promoter Marvin Shuler is scheduled to bring a card to Showboat Hotel on Dec. 7. The show will feature Philadelphia lightweight Frank Trader (13-2-1, 3 KOs) in the main event against an opponent to be named.
Claressa Shields defeats Christina Hammer
ATLANTIC_CITY_NJ April_13: Claressa Shields (White Trunks Green trim) defeats Christina Hammer. Shields dominated Christina Hammer in their middleweight unification bout, winning a wide unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 98-92 for Shields. Photos Tom Briglia /PhotoGraphics
