MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Clearview Regional and Ocean City high schools feature the top field hockey teams in South Jersey Group III, and Friday they met for the third year in a row in the sectional championship game.
This time, Clearview was a bit better and beat Ocean City 2-0.
Clearview, top-seeded and ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 19-2-1. Ocean City, the second seed and 10th in the Elite 11, finished 17-6.
The Red Raiders beat Clearview 3-1 last year at home for the S.J. title, and Clearview won 1-0 in Mullica Hill in 2017 for the program’s first sectional title.
On Friday, Abby Vesey and Gigi McAlpin scored for the Pioneers, and each assisted on the other’s goal.
Clearview will play Central Jersey Group III champion Burlington Township on Tuesday in a state semifinal.
Friday’s game was end to end, and the ball was often loose in front of both nets. Defenders on both teams cleared the ball well. Chloe Prettyman and Sophia Ruh were outstanding on defense for the Red Raiders. Ocean City goalie Nora Bridgeford made 10 saves, including two in a row twice in the same minute as the Pioneers attacked. Clearview goalie Nevaeh Deichert had nine stops.
“Corner stats, we do 11 and they do 10,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “That describes the game. They just converted on their chances twice, and we didn’t and came up short there.”
Ocean City’s record is a bit deceptive because the Red Raiders’ nonleague games were against strong teams. The Red Raiders played six of the other 10 teams currently in the Elite 11, plus out-of-area powers Shore Regional and West Essex.
“We’re never going to back down,” Burke said. “We play a tough schedule. To be the best, you have to beat the best. That’s our mantra.”
Vesey, a junior midfielder, scored the winning goal with 4 minutes, 1 second left in the first half after McAlpin’s centering pass from the right wing.
“It was really important to get it in there,” said Vesey, a 16-year-old junior midfielder and Mullica Hill resident. “We’ve been working on getting those first touches. When I saw it, I just knew I had to get it in the back (of the net). I touched it, and it went all the way in.”
McAlpin made it 2-0 from 5 yards out with 18:01 left in the game.
Clearview is coached by Britney Ewan, a former Millville High School field hockey and softball standout.
“We never stop working, for one thing, and a lot of the game is mental,” Ewan said. “We prepare mentally as far as what to expect, how do we handle different situations. They don’t put a stick down. They have a stick in their hand all year round. Not only are we together August to November, but they’re working on and offseason. And they all stick together.”
O.C.’s Molly Reardon had a good shot with 10 minutes left in the first half, but Deichert made the save. The Red Raiders’ corner passes often went to junior forward-midfielder Tara McNally. She was closely guarded but got off a good shot midway through the second half, and the save was made.
“I think we both (teams) played hard, but at the end of the day, Ocean City didn’t score,” said McNally, a 16-year-old junior from the Marmora section of Upper Township.
O.C. had two corners in the final three minutes. Ruh’s shot forced a save. On the team’s final corner, Clearview defender Allie Palumbo sent the ball upfield.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.