Southern Regional High School Supervisor of Athletics Chuck Donohue Jr. was honored by the IAABO Shore Board No. 194 as the 2018 Jim Sullivan Award recipient. The Sullivan Award is the highest honor presented to a person connected with basketball who has made a significant contribution to the game in the shore area over the years. He was honored at the annual Shore Board basketball officials banquet on March 29.
Southern Regional High School athletic director Chuck Donohue Jr., left, with Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris, who is a Southern Regional graduate, at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, in 2018.
Southern Regional School District / submitted
State Sen. Paul Sarlo has proposed offering a bridge year to current high school sophomores and juniors, allowing them to enroll at a community college after graduation and still compete in their alma maters' spring season.
"All we’re trying to do is make up for some lost time," Sarlo, D-Bergen/Passaic, told northjersey.com's Varsity Aces Live. "Giving those who have been impacted from an educational standpoint and an athletic standpoint opportunity and flexibility."
Sarlo argues that the majority of college recruiting is done during athletes' sophomore and junior seasons. To qualify under this proposal, interested students would have to notify their school at least seven days prior to the start of their senior fall semester.
After graduating, they would enroll at a New Jersey community college as a nonmatriculated student and register for 12 credits during both the fall and spring semesters. They couldn't turn 20 at any time during the school year, and they would be required to maintain a 2.25 GPA.
Sarlo makes the point that his proposal is first and foremost an academic one.
"This is an academic proposal that will give sophomores and juniors, who I believe are in their most critical years from an academic standpoint ... the opportunity to continue to advance some of their AP classes, their STEM classes and help them drive up some of their boards, SAT’s or ACT’s," Sarlo said. "Some of the students have lost that opportunity with COVID."
Egg Harbor Township athletic director and Cape-Atlantic League President Mike Pellegrino noted several potential issues with the proposal from a high school sports perspective.
Pellegrino said most college recruiting happens at the club level.
"The sport that gets hurt the most with this (COVID-19) is football," Pellegrino said. "There is no club or rec."
Added competition would be another issue.
"We’re talking about 15 or 20 athletes coming back, there’s a domino effect," Pellegrino said. "How does that affect the other returning students? Now you have five class years competing for positions."
Mainland Regional baseball coach Billy Kern agreed.
"It’s a little shortsided because you’re asking your coaches to expand their rosters," Kern said. "You’re asking the sophomore whose turn it was to play varsity, you’re asking them to compete with 19-year olds."
Chuck Donohue Jr. is the athletic director at Southern Regional. Among his converns are the developmental differences between high school freshmen and college freshmen.
"It’s not a high school level, it’s a collegiate level that they’re at academically," Donohue said. "For the safety in some sports, that’s something that has to be considered. I don’t know how safe that is."
Buena Regional softball coach Pam Pickett sees the size and added competition issues as a problem that would affect male sports and larger schools disproportionately. Small schools such as Buena don't have as many athletes competing for roster spots, and girls often don't put on as much additional mass as boys in their late teens.
"You already have a big difference between a freshman and a senior, and so you’re going to get a little more," Pickett said. "A good team can learn to deal with that. The coach would just have to be a little more aware of it."
She also sees potential benefits for a handful of students.
"If they decided to give the kids an extra year, for the kid that’s thinking about staying local, that might be nice for that child" Pickett said. "(There's also) the kids looking to get those extra statistics, maybe they were going to break a school record. I don’t think there’d be that many students who’d stay around."
Pickett said it's unlikely to get approved, but if it did, one issue both she and Pellegrino cited was insuring an athlete who is no longer a high school student. Students typically are covered for accidents by the school's policy, but that wouldn't necessarily be the case for a community college student playing as a high school athlete.
Overall, Kern sees the proposal as an interesting idea.
"I think everyone wants to do right by the kids who are missing a season," he said.
Donohue said he feels most immediate concern for this year's seniors.
"Every AD is thinking about their seniors right now," he said. "My heart goes out to those kids because they’re the ones losing an opportunity to make memories right now."
Coaches and athletic directors alike are sorry for the opportunities the COVID-19 pandemic is taking from students.
"I appreciate the senator looking into helping these athletes, but it’s something that more discussion with the NJSIAA and the coaches and players it affects needs to take place before this moves forward," he said.
