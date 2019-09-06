Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: He pitched pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Friday in the Twins' 6-2, 11-inning loss at home to Cleveland. He entered in the top of the 10th, got two outs, gave up a single and was removed. He threw eight of his 10 pitches for strikes, got one groundout and one flyout.
On Wednesday, he pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the Twins’ 6-2 loss to the Red Sox. He gave up one hit, no walks and struck out one. He threw 16 of his 22 pitches for strikes and got one groundout and three flyouts.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.50 ERA in 11 relief appearances. In 18 innings, he has given up 22 hits, no walks and struck out 14.
He also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.
